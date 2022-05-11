Your Daily Phil: Finding the next ‘Fauda’ in L.A. + Doing Jewish divorce better

REFUGEE STORIES

On their journey, we must be blessings, comfort and strength

Courtesy of JDC

“I’ve recently returned from Poland where I met and listened to the stories of Ukrainian refugees. It was a haunting but inspired experience, one that resonates with its glaring call to action,” writes Etta Gross Zimmerman, a veteran Jewish community leader, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.

Observer of Ukrainian Jewish life: “If you follow the news about this brutal war, you believe you are somewhat prepared for the discomfort you’ll feel when hearing their plight. Or you’ll feel immune because this conflict has exceeded our usual attention span and capacity for horrors… I am fortunate that I have not yet given in to these feelings, or to the helplessness that comes from sitting a world away. After all, I have been part of the journey of the Jews among these refugees for more than three decades. Prior to Feb. 24, I’d been privileged to witness and invest in the Ukrainian Jewish community’s miraculous rebirth.”

A culture of caring: “They also possessed an outsized desire to give back, a striking phenomenon in a post-Soviet society where there was no word, in either Ukrainian or Russian, for ‘volunteer.’ It is profound to think that much of the aid work happening inside Ukraine today, and beyond its borders, is enriched and enabled by people brought up in a culture of caring and service inculcated by local Jewish communities.”

Read the full piece here.

Disappointment

Can the Jewish community do divorce better?

Courtesy Camp Tawonga

“Since my ex-wife is a rabbi, I knew lots of rabbis at the time of our separation. They came to our house for dinner; we went skiing and camping and hiking together. I reached out to no fewer than five of them asking for help in navigating my divorce grief through a Jewish lens, and strangely, they had nothing to offer. They said, “You can get a get.” (A get is a Jewish legal divorce document),” writes Rabbi Deborah Newbrun, director emeritus at Camp Tawonga in California, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.

Missing Jewish rituals: “Where was the ‘Divorce Mikveh’ or the ‘Divorce Havdalah’ at the synagogue? What about the community ‘Divorce Tashlich?’ Where were the prayers (later written by Rabbi Naomi Levy) asking God for help to heal from anger and hurt at the end of a marriage? Or Rabbi Laura Geller’s idea of changing out the mezuzah into the bedroom, maybe even writing your own klaf (the interior parchment of a mezuzah containing prayers like the Sh’ma and V’ahavta)? These ideas were nowhere to be found. I was on my own. I had to turn to the secular world for support and comfort.”

Widespread disappointment: “Turns out, disappointment in Jewish rituals and response to divorce from our synagogues and schools has been the case for most divorced/divorcing Jews, including Jewish clergy. In a survey I created last year to better understand how to fulfill the needs of folks going through divorce in the Jewish community, I asked about satisfaction with Jewish paths to healing from divorce and discovered not one respondent was satisfied. Like me, they looked for therapy and grief retreats outside of the Jewish community. It became clear to me that Jewish folks facing divorce today seek a community of people going through the same thing and are hungry for Jewish ritual and wisdom texts about divorce.”

Read the full piece here.