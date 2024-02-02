Your Daily Phil: FIDF gives $24m to boost mental health care for Israeli vets
In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on two new studies by the Foundation for Jewish Camps and the Biden administration’s new sanctions on violent Israeli settlers, which may affect some U.S.-based nonprofits deemed to support them. We feature an opinion piece by Jay Zeidman, in which he shares his impressions after co-organizing a screening of footage from Oct. 7, and another by Rabbi Sid Schwarz about his recent trip to the U.S.-Mexico border with HIAS. Also in this newsletter: Maurice Sendak, Katherine “Kathy” Sarlson and Yuval Freilich. We’ll start with a major donation by Friends of the Israel Defense Forces to Sheba Medical Center. Shabbat shalom!
Friends of the Israel Defense Forces is donating $24 million to the Sheba Medical Center outside Tel Aviv to dramatically expand its mental health-care capacity as thousands of Israeli veterans, as well as civilians, are expected to need psychological assistance following the traumas of the Oct. 7 terror attacks, ongoing war in Gaza and fighting along Israel’s northern border, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross.
The donation represents one of the single largest contributions ever presented to the hospital. It comes amid rising concerns about the ability of the Israeli mental health-care system — which was already in poor shape before Oct. 7 — to cope with the impending wave of post-traumatic stress disorder and other related mental health issues related to the war.
“The current war has exposed significant deficiencies in mental health care within our system,” Dr. Amitai Ziv, director of Sheba’s rehabilitation hospital, said in a statement. “Recognizing this urgent need, we immediately understood the importance of expanding our professional reach and impact across the country in the regions that need it most.”
The donation from FIDF will allow Sheba Medical Center to expand its mental health-care capacity by 50%, according to the two organizations. Israel’s Defense Ministry is also supporting this effort, albeit with a smaller amount of funding, with FIDF providing $24 million toward the $27.45 million project.
“When hundreds of thousands of Israel’s courageous soldiers were called to service more than three months ago, we recognized the gravity of what they would face and the potential trauma they would endure, and therefore mobilized to find macro solutions across the nation for IDF soldiers and their families,” Steve Weil, the CEO of FIDF, said in a statement.
The funding will be used to establish mental health centers at existing facilities run by Beit HaLochem (literally, Warrior’s Home), a nonprofit that provides rehabilitation for injured IDF veterans. These facilities can be found in Haifa and Nahariyah in the north; Tel Aviv and Jerusalem in the center; and Beersheva in the south.
SUMMER STUDY
Foundation for Jewish Camp says new research supports its focus on mental health; 2023 census shows mixed trends for camps
The trick to having happy campers, it turns out, is having happy counselors. That’s the takeaway from a new study by the Foundation for Jewish Camp (FJC) and the American Camp Association, which was published last month, focusing on mental health at camp. It’s a lesson the leaders of Camp Ben Frankel in Belleville, Ill., have long been preaching: One of their central mantras, the camp’s director, Aaron Hadley, told eJewishPhilanthropy’s Esther D. Kustanowitz is, “When staff thrive, campers thrive.”
Good investment: The study, which appeared in the latest issue of the Journal of Youth Development, found that when staff felt supported and were given adequate training to meet campers’ mental health needs, they felt more satisfied in their work. Consequently, their campers’ parents were also more likely to express satisfaction with the camp and report that camp is a positive environment for their child. “When young adult staff feel supported and listened to, valued and heard, it leads to a more supportive environment for campers,” said Nila Rosen, FJC’s director of learning and research, who co-authored the mental health study.
The good and the bad: This week, FJC also released its 2023 Jewish summer camp census, with data from 158 overnight camps and 166 day camps. Camp enrollment has continued to grow, especially in day camps, which returned to pre-pandemic enrollment levels — 73,000 overnight campers and 75,100 day campers attended Jewish camp in summer 2023, the census found. Camps also still suffer from a “leadership pipeline” problem, with major staff turnover year after year, the census found. Financial aid is being requested more than ever, with overnight camps reporting about a 30% increase in the amount of financial aid that families asked from their camps. These demands come on top of camps’ growing expenditure on their facilities.
SETTLER SANCTIONS
Biden issues sweeping sanctions targeting ‘extremist’ Israeli settlers
President Joe Biden signed an executive order on Thursday sanctioning four Israeli settlers who have committed violence against Palestinians, the strongest punitive action ever taken by a U.S. administration against Israeli settlers, a move that was swiftly condemned by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The White House described the move as an attempt to “address actions that undermine peace, security and stability in the West Bank,” reports Gabby Deutch for eJewishPhilanthropy’s sister publication Jewish Insider.
Nonprofit watch: The new sanctions mean that any American citizen who has a financial relationship with the four targeted individuals could face consequences. Guidance sent from the Treasury Department to compliance officers at U.S. banks included several red flags that financial institutions should consider when determining whether transactions are suspicious — among them, payments to nonprofits that have links to violent extremist groups in the West Bank or purchases of military gear for non-government users in Israel.
Read the full report here and sign up for Jewish Insider’s Daily Kickoff here.
BEARING WITNESS
Reflections on the unimaginable
“Last week, I experienced the most gut-wrenching 45 minutes of my life while watching collected footage from Hamas’ terrorist attacks on Oct. 7,” writes Jay Zeidman, co-founder and managing partner at Altitude Ventures and member of the Texas Holocaust, Genocide, and Antisemitism Advisory Commission, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.
Nightmare upon nightmare: “As a father of two young children and the husband of an Israeli whose grandparents escaped the Nazis, I was particularly impacted by the plight of a father and his two young boys. The video from the family’s home security cameras showed an unimaginable horror… During the film, as I experienced anger, anxiety and grief, I kept praying that someone — a soldier, armed guard, anyone — would arrive and push back Hamas and live to tell about it.”
Necessary measures: “[I]t is clear why Israel meticulously reviewed, analyzed and documented everything — from cellphones to CCTV to social media and everything in between. History has taught the Jewish people that when we are targeted, terrorized, dehumanized and slaughtered, others will doubt, minimize and even try to erase what happened… Israel had to prove its trauma because it simply had no other option — and proof notwithstanding, unabashed, undetected or unacknowledged antisemitism persists. If this horrifies you — and it should — ask yourself what you can do. Give money. Invest in Israeli companies. Call your elected officials, not just in Washington, but at home in your local municipalities. Do not hide. This is our moment to be vocal, not to cower out of fear. It is our moral obligation to stand up to hate, bigotry and antisemitism.”
REFUGEE SHABBAT
Yearning to breathe free
“This weekend, hundreds of synagogues across North America and around the world will mark the 6th Annual Refugee Shabbat. The event is organized by HIAS, the storied organization founded more than a century ago and responsible for the rescue of hundreds of thousands of Jewish refugees,” writes Rabbi Sid Schwarz, director of the Clergy Leadership Incubator (CLI), in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.
Echoes from history: “Last week, I participated in a rabbinic delegation to the Mexican border, organized by HIAS… It is impossible to experience what transpires at the Mexico-U.S. border without recalling how many Jews faced similar scenarios in the not-so-distant past. My own father was born in Berlin and was encouraged by his parents to accept an invitation from an aunt and uncle in Brooklyn to leave Nazi Germany. He left two weeks before Kristallnacht, in October 1938, and he came to the U.S. on the last successful voyage of the St. Louis. The next voyage of the St. Louis, in May 1939, came to be called ‘the voyage of the damned’ because the U.S. refused entry to the more than 900 Jewish refugees aboard who were fleeing Europe, and the boat was forced to return to Germany.”
Call to action: “Jews are no longer the desperate immigrants at the borders, but both our history and our Jewish values call upon us to raise our voices to say that America is big enough, wealthy enough and secure enough to continue to serve as a haven to the ‘huddled masses yearning to breathe free.’ I walked among those huddled masses last week. We need to be their allies.”
