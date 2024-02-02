Your Daily Phil: FIDF gives $24m to boost mental health care for Israeli vets

For less-distracted reading over the weekend, browse this week’s edition of The Weekly Print, a curated print-friendly PDF featuring a selection of recent eJewishPhilanthropy, Jewish Insider and The Circuit stories, including: Live2Tell: New Holocaust remembrance project gives voice to survivors; The White House knows Iran is behind the deadly attacks on its troops, but how will it respond?; Qatar’s two-faced approach to hostage diplomacy divides Israeli officials, American Jewish leaders; Dept. of Ed. civil rights chief ‘astounded’ by antisemitic incidents at U.S. schools, universities. Print the latest edition here.

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on two new studies by the Foundation for Jewish Camps and the Biden administration’s new sanctions on violent Israeli settlers, which may affect some U.S.-based nonprofits deemed to support them. We feature an opinion piece by Jay Zeidman, in which he shares his impressions after co-organizing a screening of footage from Oct. 7, and another by Rabbi Sid Schwarz about his recent trip to the U.S.-Mexico border with HIAS. Also in this newsletter: Maurice Sendak, Katherine “Kathy” Sarlson and Yuval Freilich. We’ll start with a major donation by Friends of the Israel Defense Forces to Sheba Medical Center. Shabbat shalom!

Friends of the Israel Defense Forces is donating $24 million to the Sheba Medical Center outside Tel Aviv to dramatically expand its mental health-care capacity as thousands of Israeli veterans, as well as civilians, are expected to need psychological assistance following the traumas of the Oct. 7 terror attacks, ongoing war in Gaza and fighting along Israel’s northern border, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross.

The donation represents one of the single largest contributions ever presented to the hospital. It comes amid rising concerns about the ability of the Israeli mental health-care system — which was already in poor shape before Oct. 7 — to cope with the impending wave of post-traumatic stress disorder and other related mental health issues related to the war.

“The current war has exposed significant deficiencies in mental health care within our system,” Dr. Amitai Ziv, director of Sheba’s rehabilitation hospital, said in a statement. “Recognizing this urgent need, we immediately understood the importance of expanding our professional reach and impact across the country in the regions that need it most.”

The donation from FIDF will allow Sheba Medical Center to expand its mental health-care capacity by 50%, according to the two organizations. Israel’s Defense Ministry is also supporting this effort, albeit with a smaller amount of funding, with FIDF providing $24 million toward the $27.45 million project.

“When hundreds of thousands of Israel’s courageous soldiers were called to service more than three months ago, we recognized the gravity of what they would face and the potential trauma they would endure, and therefore mobilized to find macro solutions across the nation for IDF soldiers and their families,” Steve Weil, the CEO of FIDF, said in a statement.

The funding will be used to establish mental health centers at existing facilities run by Beit HaLochem (literally, Warrior’s Home), a nonprofit that provides rehabilitation for injured IDF veterans. These facilities can be found in Haifa and Nahariyah in the north; Tel Aviv and Jerusalem in the center; and Beersheva in the south.

