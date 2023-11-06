Your Daily Phil: Evan Bernstein joins JFNA, leaving Community Security Service

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on Rabbi Shai Graucher’s efforts to help those affected by the war in Gaza and visit the Israelis displaced by the fighting, and feature opinion pieces from Barry Finestone and Tracy Frydberg. Also in this newsletter: Steve Eisman, Denise Govendir and Alana Zeitchik. We’ll start with Evan Bernstein joining the Jewish Federations of North America.

The Jewish Federations of North America hired Evan Bernstein, who has until now served as CEO of the Community Security Service, as its inaugural vice president of community relations, amid a major rise in antisemitic incidents in the U.S. in the wake of the Hamas-Israel war, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Haley Cohen.

Bernstein, who has a heightened awareness of the security issues facing Jewish communities around the country, told eJP that his work at JFNA will be a “different role given the community relations piece and working with federations around the country.”

Still, he plans to draw on his experience leading CSS – a group that conducts security training and works to grow an expansive network of Jewish communal volunteers, who assist in event and synagogue security – while working in the new position with law enforcement and security directors.

“One of the things I realized when I was at CSS is how important security directors for federations are to the community at large in understanding the community,” Bernstein said. “There are a lot of ways community relations work with interfaith elected officials. People in the security space need to understand what’s going on in the community. Communities need to be integrated at a high level.”

Shira Hutt, JFNA’s executive vice president, told eJP that hiring Bernstein is an “essential complement” to JFNA’s existing efforts to lobby for more federal funds for security in Jewish communities. “[We’re] making sure that the community relations work that’s happening in federations has the support it needs, and now that we’re in a post-Oct. 7 world that need is even greater,” she said.

Read the full report here.