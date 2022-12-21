Your Daily Phil: Effective altruism in Israel post-SBF + The need to support parents

Worthy Reads

Hanukkah Henry: Jewish Insider’s Gabby Deutch interviews Connecticut philanthropist Henry Zachs, who distributed hundreds of $2 bills to attendees at the White House Hanukkah party. “The roots of Zachs’ gelt tradition can be traced back to an unlikely source: an oyster house. The owner of Honiss Oyster House, a once-iconic Hartford culinary institution that has since closed, would give out silver dollars or $2 bills to young visitors on Hanukkah. Zachs brought the tradition to his family, and has given out $2 bills to his grandchildren for years. Last night was the first time he took the practice into the outside world. ‘There wasn’t a single person that said, “Oh, I don’t want the money. I don’t take money.” There only was one congressman, he says, “I can’t take it.” That I understand,’ Zachs said with a laugh. He does not remember which member of Congress it was.” [JI]

Saving Their Stories: The Azrieli Foundation is matching Holocaust survivors with trained writers who can help write their stories, Samantha Goodman writes in the Canadian Jewish News. “The seed for Sustaining Memories began years ago: Elin Beaumont was working at the Azrieli Foundation’s Holocaust Survivor Memoirs program and would receive calls from survivors who weren’t able to write their own stories. ‘They’re in their 80s and 90s and realized this was their last shot to tell their stories and leave it for their families,’ she said. As a small program at the time, Beaumont’s team didn’t have the resources to do this. Beaumont, herself the daughter of two survivors, felt terrible and decided to come up with a way to help. She was in contact with Holocaust academics at Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson) who worked with survivors. Together, they put together a program to train adults to write these life stories. Creating the memoirs is no small feat. Bev Birkan has worked with at least six survivors for this project and she knows what it takes to write these stories. ‘We are the pen and the survivor is the writer,’ she said.” [CJN]

The Importance of Itemizing: A change in tax law disincentivized itemizing, but this may position the taxpayers with the highest incomes as the only ones whose taxes can benefit from philanthropy, Howard Husock writes in The Hill. “Providing support for all sorts of civil society organizations — the non-government groups that knit our society together — are all to the good. But the reality is that few Americans will actually see a tax break anymore for writing such a check. It’s an unfortunate reality that the next Congress should address. Tax code simplicity is a virtue — and the tax law change has made it possible for 90 percent of Americans who file income tax returns to do so without worrying about itemizing, with all its complications and tax schedules. But it also means that only those with the highest incomes and the most deductions can take advantage of the charitable tax deduction, one of the few remaining “loopholes” in the personal tax code. So it is that charitable giving has become a luxury good. This is an unhealthy state of affairs. It not only means that most Americans are no longer encouraged to engage in one of the nation’s signature acts — charity. It also means that the tax code will reward the charitable tastes and preferences of only the affluent.” [TheHill]