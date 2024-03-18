Your Daily Phil: Doron Krakow steps down as CEO of JCC Association

Good Monday morning.

Doron Krakow, who has served as president and CEO of the JCC Association of North America for the past seven years, will step down from his position at the end of this month, the organization exclusively told eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross. Executive Vice President Jennifer Mamlet will assume the role of acting president and CEO beginning April 1 as the association launches a search for a permanent replacement.

Krakow has spent most of the past five months in Israel, helping his daughter-in-law and infant grandson after his son, Aaron, was called up to reserve duty after the Oct. 7 terror attacks. During that time, he continued working at the JCC Association, occasionally traveling to the United States for meetings, and fully returned to the United States in January as his son was, at least temporarily, getting out of reserve duty.

“I went back to the intensive, evolving work of the JCC field, contending with its latest crisis, which is the post-Oct. 7 rise in antisemitism and the challenges of running a big-tent Jewish communal entity,” Krakow told eJP on the sidelines of this week’s Jewish Funders Network conference in Tel Aviv. “I threw myself back into the work but began feeling that my heart is here. That even though my son is at this point not on active duty, my desire for my wife and I to be more supportive of him and his family at this time felt increasingly significant. And though I continue to love the work and love the JCC field and feel as if we’ve made remarkable progress as an agency and a movement over the last seven years, the time had come for me to be able to devote myself more completely to Israel.”

Shortly after the JFN conference, Krakow will return to the U.S. for final meetings with JCC Association leadership as he hands the reins — in an acting capacity — to Mamlet, who is also his top choice as his full-time successor. “I have never worked with a more formidable or more capable partner than I have with her,” he said, adding that he would select her “in a heartbeat.”

Asked if she was interested in the position, Mamlet said she couldn’t comment. “At this stage what I will say — respecting that we will be in a confidential search process — that I will keep that confidential,” she told eJP.

Mamlet said that throughout the search process she will strive to “build on the momentum, to continue the work of our movement.”

“I don’t want us to fall back during the search,” she said. “It is an important period of time to engage our critical stakeholders — really make sure that we are listening to what they hope to see for our movement.”

