Your Daily Phil: D.C.’s JCRC raises money, staffs up as antisemitism soars

In today's edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on a new survey of college students by the Anti-Defamation League and Hillel International. We feature an opinion piece from Rabbi Daniel Levine, encouraging donors to invest in universities if they want to effect change. Also in this newsletter: Dr. Miriam Adelson, Barry Rudel and Eran Efrat.

The Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Washington has been “quietly” raising money in order to hire new staff and expand its activities in the wake of the Oct. 7 attacks in Israel, the ensuing war and the concurrent rise in antisemitism in the United States and around the world, the organization’s executive director told eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross this week.

The JCRC has raised several hundred thousand dollars so far from a small pool of major donors who were contacted directly, not as part of a large fundraising effort. Ron Halber, who has led the organization for the past 22 years, said he made clear to the funders that he only wanted them to contribute if it would be in addition to what they planned to give to the JCRC or the local federation and not instead of those donations.

“We just hired a second individual to work in our Israel departments and do political organizing. We hired a PR firm, and more is coming,” he said, adding that the organization is looking to hire a second rabbi to do interfaith work for the JCRC.

One area where the JCRC of Greater Washington was already prepared was in responding to rising antisemitism in K-12 schools, having hired a second employee to focus on that area shortly before the war.

Normally, the JCRC works with school districts to “make sure that Judaism, Israel and the Holocaust are being taught properly” or help teachers understand the needs of Jewish students. “What’s happened is that all of our efforts that we’ve had have magnified and exploded,” Halber said. “Right now, we’re getting 25 phone calls a day to our office about antisemitism in schools.”

Halber said that he was disappointed by some of the responses to the Oct. 7 attacks, either by statements condemning Israel or by silence on the issue, but that he was rarely surprised: Groups with which the JCRC had a close, long-standing relationship were likely to release statements of support for Israel and the Jewish community, while groups that were part of broader, more superficial coalitions were not.

Halber said he planned to be “more strategic” and focus on developing “deeper and stronger relationships with fewer groups than casting a wider net” and encouraged other JCRCs and Jewish communities to do the same.

“I think the American Jewish community has to wake up, it has to take a hard look at the reaction of others and take that into account in its new calculus moving forward and realize that it’s going to acquire a readjustment. And if we don’t learn from this, shame on us. I’ve learned from this.”

