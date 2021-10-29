Your Daily Phil: Chelsea FC’s fight against antisemitism crosses the pond + Nonprofit Security Grant Program gets a boost

LOFTY GOALS

Soccer team Chelsea FC to expand its ‘Say No to Antisemitism’ campaign in the United States

Shahar Azran

Chelsea FC: It’s an iconic soccer club in London, more than a century old, known for its stadium (Stamford Bridge), best-ever midfielder (Frank Lampard) and rivalries with Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur. Yet the club, owned since 2003 by Russian-Israeli billionaire philanthropist Roman Abramovich, also makes headlines outside the sports pages for the charitable activities of its foundation. The team is increasingly working on the issue of antisemitism, Bruce Buck, the American-born team chairman, told eJewishPhilanthropy’s Helen Chernikoff in an interview about Chelsea’s plans to bring its “Say No to Antisemitism” program to the United States, in a partnership with the Anti-Defamation League that was announced in July.

This interview was edited for length and clarity.

Helen Chernikoff: Can you tell us the origin story of the “Say No to Antisemitism” campaign?

Bruce Buck: The Chelsea Foundation does all kinds of community activities from helping the elderly to fighting poverty. We try to leverage football — you call it soccer — for the good of society. So over the years, we’ve done all kinds of anti-discrimination activities. In terms of “Say No to Antisemitism,” the campaign started about four years ago. We’re lucky in that we have an owner who is quite willing to support, financially and with his enthusiasm, all of our anti-discrimination activities, and particularly antisemitism, because he’s Jewish.

HC: Was there some kind of turning point that motivated the antisemitism campaign in particular?

BB: The impetus for that was the rise in antisemitic activity. There was the attack on the supermarket in Paris, on the synagogue in Pittsburgh. Antisemitism was growing on social media. We said, ‘We have to try to do something about it. Can we just figure out a way to move the needle?’ We have a very unique asset with this football club. Clubs like ours really get people’s attention. They get a lot of media focus. They get a lot of fan focus. Once we have their attention, it’s up to us to utilize it in the right way. We hosted a Holocaust survivor at a fan club, and it was a really meaningful event.

HC: Does your general anti-discrimination work and your campaign against antisemitism have any connection to racist incidents among soccer fans?

BB: There are these problems in football stadia all over Europe. The number of those problems has gone way down since the 1980s, but they still exist. We try to deal with them, of course, but the 40,000 people in our football stadium are just reflective of society. Yes, we have this problem, but so does the society. We used to ban a fan who misbehaved, whether it was antisemitism or another form of discrimination. We could ban them from the stadium for three months, or six months, or life. We came to the conclusion that it wasn’t the right way to approach things. If you ban them for life, you probably confirm that they’re an antisemite for life. Now we’re focused on education. We have a diversity officer, and if the fan can meet with the officer, and come to grips with the fact that they’ve done something wrong, and do some education, they can come back. That’s been well-received by both the person and the fans who saw the incident. This was developed with the Holocaust Educational Trust in the U.K.

