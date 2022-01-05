Your Daily Phil: Birthright Israel and Onward complete merger + Civil marriages in Abu Dhabi

TURNING INTENTIONS INTO ACTION

Climate change is here: It’s time for Jews to take action

“Now is the time to make climate action a central moral priority of the Jewish community. It is not enough to dedicate one Tu B’Shevat sermon to this topic. Now it’s time to turn good intentions into meaningful action,” write Rabbi Jennie Rosenn and Jakir Manela, respectively of Dayenu: A Jewish Call to Climate Action and Hazon: The Jewish Lab for Sustainability, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.

Communal priority: “Last year we collaborated to produce the Big Bold Jewish Climate Fest as a call to make climate action a central moral priority of the Jewish community. Over 6,000 people responded and came to be inspired, learn and act. In the last 12 months, more than a third of Americans have experienced climate impacts, whether from fires, storms, flooding, drought or other threats to our communities. While the crisis seems overwhelming, the groundswell of awareness is encouraging.”

PUSHING BOUNDARIES

Shmitah and organizational change

“What would it look like for employees to have individualized or intentionally chosen professional development every six months, with the purpose of supporting growth in the areas they need? How would it impact the retention of employees to offer bonuses or benefits of some kind at the three-, six- and seven-year marks with an organization? How is our pattern and practice of salary review grounded in Jewish practice? How are we acculturating our organizations in the wisdom that Jewish texts, history and traditions steep us in? What does Shmitah mean outside of a traditional agricultural context? These questions are to be considered for impactful and tangible changes relating to ‘Shmitah,’ to ‘release,’” writes Elyssa Hurwitz, a master’s degree student at the Jewish Theological Seminary, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.

Pushing boundaries: “We know that individuals benefit from taking the time they need to release what holds them down in their day-to-day life, to transform their spirit and excitement about the work they do, and to reassess or re-sanctify the rituals they perform that have become habits. When we offer opportunities to individuals to deliberately take that time, we see organizational benefits as well. Educators come back from sabbaticals and professional development opportunities sharing new ideas, connections and energy that impact everything from the challenges brought up between colleagues to the experience of students who learn from these educators in their rejuvenated state.”

