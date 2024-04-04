Your Daily Phil: Beating back burnout: Nonprofit workers weigh in from ‘The Red Zone’

Good Thursday morning.

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on a new initiative by the Claims Conference to connect students with Holocaust survivors and a massive letter-writing campaign by the Orthodox Union on behalf of the hostages held in Gaza. We feature an opinion piece by a group of nonprofit professionals responding to Barry Finestone’s call in eJP last month to move out of the “Red Zone.” Also in this newsletter: Rachel Pritzker, Cindy Golub and Nachman Shai. We’ll start with an Israeli aid group traveling to Taiwan after the island was rocked by an earthquake.

Following yesterday’s devastating magnitude 7.4 earthquake near the city of Hualien on Taiwan’s eastern coast, SmartAid, the Israeli tech aid charity, is dispatching a relief team for immediate assistance to help in the recovery, reports Judith Sudilovsky for eJewishPhilanthropy.

At least nine people have been killed and hundreds more injured after the country’s largest earthquake in 25 years. Dozens of people are missing and hundreds are still trapped more than a day after the tremor.

Shachar Zeevi, founding director of SmartAid, told eJP that the nonprofit is working closely with local partners, evaluating the integration of solar power units and telecommunications systems to address the widespread power outages affecting over 91,000 households. Additionally, a major highway closure due to landslides and rockfalls has exacerbated the situation.

“We specialize in integrating tech and humanitarian disasters,” he said. “The whole idea behind SmartAid is we take the ‘startup nation’ into the humanitarian sphere. Now in Taiwan we have tens of thousands of people without electricity. We know the process and as we have done in other countries we will install solar microgrids so that these people will at least have access to electricity and communication, and medical care can continue.”

Zeevi said SmartAid normally partners with international aid groups, governments and multinational corporations, where most of their funding comes from.

“We are in the very early hours of trying to determine what is needed. It usually takes 24 to 48 hours until we can know what is happening. In 48 hours things will be clearer. Everything is fresh now so everyone is trying to understand what is going on and how they can help,” said Zeevi.

Read the full report here.