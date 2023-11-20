Your Daily Phil: Are Israeli universities the answer to rising antisemitism on U.S. campuses?

Good Monday morning.

In today's edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on divisions at the Jewish Social Justice Roundtable assembly last week and the Anti-Defamation League's decision to continue advertising on X, and feature an opinion piece from Liz Fisher. Also in this newsletter: the Lauder family, Maayan Zin and Yuval Schlafman. We'll start with an initiative to get Jewish college students to transfer to Israeli universities.

Looking to test the waters, Michael Eisenberg, an Israel-based venture capitalist and philanthropist, created a Google Form last week for American Jewish college students interested in transferring to an Israeli university in light of rising antisemitism on campuses in the United States, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross.

“If you are a Jewish student at Massachusetts Institute of Technology or Harvard University, Princeton University, University of Pennsylvania, Cornell University, The Cooper Union for the Advancement of Science and Art or other university and you would be interested in exploring moving to an Israeli university to finish your studies with a scholarship. Please fill out this form. You can also come serve your people and get an internship,” Eisenberg wrote in a post last week on LinkedIn.

Eisenberg said he had first tried to get the Israeli government to take on this issue, but when that failed to gain traction, he set out to do it himself. “I called two philanthropists and said, ‘Would you fund this?’ And I spoke to Reichman University and Tel Aviv University and said, ‘Can you take these students and teach them in English?’ Eisenberg told eJP. (He said he could not disclose the names of the philanthropists.) “They said yes, but we need to know what we’re dealing with. So I did what I do in technology, which is a test.”

Eisenberg said he anticipated less than a handful of students to fill out the form, but got 32. “I’m shocked by the response,” he said. “I’m working with all of the universities to figure out if there’s a match.”

“I’m not suggesting that this is a panacea,” he said. “What I really believe is that this is a tiny, little step toward something that [will come to fruition] three to four years from now.”

