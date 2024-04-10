Your Daily Phil: Arab-Jewish summer camps in the shadow of Oct. 7

Good Wednesday morning.

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on the struggles facing Arab-Jewish summer camps in Israel following the Oct. 7 terror attacks. We also feature an opinion piece by Jennie I. Schaff — formerly a nonprofit grant-seeker, now a foundation CEO — about room for improvement on both sides of the giving process; and an opinion piece by Ben Shovers about institutional leadership in Jewish Pittsburgh. Also in this newsletter: Yehuda Kurtzer, Sen. Jacky Rosen and Bret Stephens. We’ll start with the Union for Reform Judaism’s decision to divest from fossil fuel companies.

The Union for Reform Judaism yesterday became the first Jewish denomination to divest its investment portfolio from fossil fuel companies, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Haley Cohen.

The resolution, which was adopted by the movement, was backed by the Dayenu Jewish environmental nonprofit. It comes on the heels of two Jewish federations in Oregon — one in Portland and the other in Eugene — making the same commitment, a first for federations.

In making the decision, which URJ leaders said was years in the making, they cited Genesis 2:15, which says that God settled man in the Garden of Eden to “till and tend it,” noting that fossil fuels are the main drivers of climate change.

“When we act together, we can help care for the earth as Adam and Eve did in the Garden of Eden. And we can care for our financial health, recognizing that fossil-free portfolios over time perform equal to or slightly better than those holding fossil fuels,” Rabbi Jonah Pesner, director of the Religious Action Center of Reform Judaism, said in a statement.

Jennifer Brodkey Kaufman, URJ North American board chair, added: “Climate change’s impacts are being felt in communities worldwide. We have the ability and responsibility to use our dollars to make a positive difference on climate, rather than to continue funding investment in damaging fossil fuels. Through this resolution, which was crafted by the Commission on Social Action of Reform Judaism before being adopted by the URJ, we can build on decades of past action and advocacy on climate and socially responsible investing.”

Climate activism has been a cause at the forefront of the Reform movement for several decades. In a 1991 resolution, titled “The Environment,” URJ called for the U.S. and Canadian governments to provide “significant resources for the study of mitigation of global warming and destructive environment change.”

Rabbi Jennie Rosenn, CEO and founder of Dayenu, cited the Jewish value of considering the next generation as a reason for additional Jewish groups to remove fossil fuel companies from their investment portfolios.

“We have an ever-shortening window in which to address the climate crisis, avert the worst of climate devastation, and build a just and sustainable world so that we may live – l’dor v’dor – from generation to generation,” Rosenn said in a statement. She called on “all Jewish institutions to follow the Reform movement’s leadership and make their own public commitments to move their investments out of fossil fuels and instead invest toward a just and livable clean energy future.”

Read the full report here.