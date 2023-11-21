Your Daily Phil: Arab-Jewish ‘shared society’ initiatives in Israel bear fruit

Good Tuesday morning.

More than 1 in 3 Jewish college students say they have felt the need to hide their Jewish identity on campus since Hamas' Oct. 7 attack on Israel, according to a survey published by Hillel International on Monday, reports eJewishPhilanthropy's Haley Cohen.

More than 1 in 3 Jewish college students say they have felt the need to hide their Jewish identity on campus since Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on Israel, according to a survey published by Hillel International on Monday, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Haley Cohen.

The poll, which surveyed 300 Jewish college students, found that the Israel-Hamas war is influencing students in several ways. More than four out of five (84%) said that the situation is affecting them, more than two-thirds (68%) said they were sad, and most (54%) said they were scared.

One in 3 Jewish students (35%) said there have been acts of hate or violence against Jews on campus. A majority of those surveyed said they are unsatisfied with their university’s response to those incidents.

The survey was released a week after the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights opened discrimination investigations into half a dozen academic institutions in the wake of a wave of antisemitism complaints, including at Cornell University, where last month a student threatened to murder and rape Jewish students.

Talia Dror, a junior at Cornell, who addressed the House Committee on Ways and Means last week about her experience on campus since Oct. 7, said the results of Hillel’s survey are “not surprising at all.”

“[I’ve] received death threats on campus. Of course students are scared,” Dror, the vice president of finance for the Cornellians for Israel group, told eJP.

