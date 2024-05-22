Your Daily Phil: Advocates lament flagging Jewish support for Iran protests

Good Wednesday morning.

We'll begin by checking in with Persian Jews in the U.S. who are noting the Jewish community's flagging support for Iranian protests.

A year and a half after the start of the Women, Life, Freedom protests in Iran, the American Jewish community’s enthusiasm for supporting the people of Iran and their demonstrations against the country’s regime appears to be faltering, as attention shifts to the war in Israel and rising antisemitism at home, reports Jay Deitcher for eJewishPhilanthropy.

All the chaos only serves as a distraction, Matthew Nouriel, community engagement director at JIMENA, told eJP. “This is what [the Iranians] wanted,” Nouriel said, pointing out that with the world’s eyes elsewhere the Islamic Republic cracked down on protesters.

As the world waits to see the outcome of the political upheaval in Iran after the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, known as the “Butcher of Tehran,” in a helicopter crash over the weekend, Iranian Jewish advocates say the greater Jewish community should focus initiatives on celebrating the richness of Iranian Jewish culture and the wealth of history between Jews and Iranians because our futures are interconnected.

“Everywhere I go, I’m constantly talking about it,” Nouriel said. “Because it’s a coalition that needs to be nurtured.”

Yet in Jewish communities, where there had been a steady stream of programming based around the protest movement in Iran, today there is little acknowledgement of it.

This is true for Persian Jews as well, according to Sharon S. Nazarian, the president of the Y&S Nazarian Family Foundation and senior vice president of International Affairs for the Anti-Defamation League. Last March, the Jewish Committee to Support Woman Life Freedom in Iran launched with Nazarian as a member of its steering committee, providing micro grants to support Jewish protesters outside of Iran — principally Persian Jews — but no one has applied for grants for months, she said.

Nazarian said that sentiment in the U.S. Persian Jewish community is: “Yes, our heart is with the people of Iran, wanting better for our homeland where we were born. But right now, the threat is very personal. It is in our communities where we live today.”

Even though many young Persians in America are unlikely to be seen supporting Israel, the young generation living in Iran, no matter their background, are passionate about fighting the Islamic Republic and see Israel as an ally, Rabbi Tarlan Rabizadeh, vice president at American Jewish University, told eJP.

“In Iran, they’re loud. They’re literally saying they don’t care if they die,” she said. “I just don’t understand how we’re not helping them.”

And yet Nazarian stressed that all of these things are interconnected: Iran’s Islamic Republic clashing with Israel directly and indirectly, through proxies such as Hamas and Hezbollah; the war raging through Gaza; and the protests flaring on American campuses. The “bigger picture” that Jewish organizations should focus on is that “this regime [is] showing up over and over again as an oppressor,” Nazarian said.

She added that Persian Jews can offer a special voice on these cultural trends emerging on college campuses and among young Americans in general, as they both shatter the myth of all Jews being white and can also share their communities experiences, particularly as it relates to student protests. “What happened in ‘78 in Iran and ‘79 started on university campuses. It started with this desire for democracy, for freedom. Then the Islamic Revolution hijacked the democracy revolution. That’s a very important lesson,” she said.

