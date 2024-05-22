Your Daily Phil: Advocates lament flagging Jewish support for Iran protests
In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on a new survey of enrollment in Jewish private schools in New York and a new push by a wide array of Jewish groups in favor of the Countering Antisemitism Act, as well as plans to open a new Lehrhaus tavern/beit midrash in Washington, D.C. We feature an opinion piece by Whitney Weathers that offers lessons learned as a Black Christian woman and DEI practitioner working in the Jewish nonprofit sector in a post-Oct. 7 world. Also in this newsletter: Dale Anglin, King Charles and Anita Zucker. We’ll begin by checking in with Persian Jews in the U.S. who are noting the Jewish community’s flagging support for Iranian protests.
A year and a half after the start of the Women, Life, Freedom protests in Iran, the American Jewish community’s enthusiasm for supporting the people of Iran and their demonstrations against the country’s regime appears to be faltering, as attention shifts to the war in Israel and rising antisemitism at home, reports Jay Deitcher for eJewishPhilanthropy.
All the chaos only serves as a distraction, Matthew Nouriel, community engagement director at JIMENA, told eJP. “This is what [the Iranians] wanted,” Nouriel said, pointing out that with the world’s eyes elsewhere the Islamic Republic cracked down on protesters.
As the world waits to see the outcome of the political upheaval in Iran after the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, known as the “Butcher of Tehran,” in a helicopter crash over the weekend, Iranian Jewish advocates say the greater Jewish community should focus initiatives on celebrating the richness of Iranian Jewish culture and the wealth of history between Jews and Iranians because our futures are interconnected.
“Everywhere I go, I’m constantly talking about it,” Nouriel said. “Because it’s a coalition that needs to be nurtured.”
Yet in Jewish communities, where there had been a steady stream of programming based around the protest movement in Iran, today there is little acknowledgement of it.
This is true for Persian Jews as well, according to Sharon S. Nazarian, the president of the Y&S Nazarian Family Foundation and senior vice president of International Affairs for the Anti-Defamation League. Last March, the Jewish Committee to Support Woman Life Freedom in Iran launched with Nazarian as a member of its steering committee, providing micro grants to support Jewish protesters outside of Iran — principally Persian Jews — but no one has applied for grants for months, she said.
Nazarian said that sentiment in the U.S. Persian Jewish community is: “Yes, our heart is with the people of Iran, wanting better for our homeland where we were born. But right now, the threat is very personal. It is in our communities where we live today.”
Even though many young Persians in America are unlikely to be seen supporting Israel, the young generation living in Iran, no matter their background, are passionate about fighting the Islamic Republic and see Israel as an ally, Rabbi Tarlan Rabizadeh, vice president at American Jewish University, told eJP.
“In Iran, they’re loud. They’re literally saying they don’t care if they die,” she said. “I just don’t understand how we’re not helping them.”
And yet Nazarian stressed that all of these things are interconnected: Iran’s Islamic Republic clashing with Israel directly and indirectly, through proxies such as Hamas and Hezbollah; the war raging through Gaza; and the protests flaring on American campuses. The “bigger picture” that Jewish organizations should focus on is that “this regime [is] showing up over and over again as an oppressor,” Nazarian said.
She added that Persian Jews can offer a special voice on these cultural trends emerging on college campuses and among young Americans in general, as they both shatter the myth of all Jews being white and can also share their communities experiences, particularly as it relates to student protests. “What happened in ‘78 in Iran and ‘79 started on university campuses. It started with this desire for democracy, for freedom. Then the Islamic Revolution hijacked the democracy revolution. That’s a very important lesson,” she said.
SURVEY SAYS
Jewish school enrollment rises in New York, particularly among Haredim
A new survey of Jewish private school enrollment in New York state finds that the number of students increased significantly for Haredi schools while staying steady for Modern Orthodox and other day schools. However, kindergarten enrollment trends may indicate that a shift is on the horizon, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross.
Haredi growth: The study was conducted by the Orthodox Union’s Teach Coalition, based on enrollment data for New York nonpublic schools. (The data reflects the enrollment as of Oct. 1, 2023, meaning it does not take into account any changes as a result of Oct. 7.) The researchers found that Jewish schools grew by 4,181 students, representing a 2.3% increase over the prior year. The bulk of the increase was seen in Haredi schools, particularly Hasidic schools, which saw an additional enrollment of 3,310 students. There was no significant change in coed Orthodox schools or non-Orthodox schools from last year.
Counting kids: A potential indicator of a coming change in that dynamic can be seen in enrollment figures for kindergartens. This year has seen a significant increase in enrollment in Hasidic kindergartens, up from 10,546 last year to 11,710 this year, and coed Orthodox kindergartens, which grew from 1,553 to 1,702. “Given that rising Kindergarten enrollment is a key input for long term enrollment growth, time will tell whether this marks the start of a return to faster growth for New York Jewish schools,” the researchers wrote.
‘Positive sign’: “These trends clearly show the value our communities continue to place on providing Jewish education for their children,” Gabe Aaronson, Teach Coalition’s lead policy analyst, said in a statement. “The fact our schools, and in particular, our kindergartens, are seeing such an increase, are a positive sign for the future. If that trend continues, then it points to faster Jewish enrollment growth in the long term.”
COME TOGETHER
Across political and religious spectrum, 61 Jewish groups urge House to take up antisemitism bill
A rare coalition of 61 Jewish groups — encompassing a broad political and denominational spectrum of the Jewish community — came together yesterday to urge House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) and Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) to promptly take up the bipartisan Countering Antisemitism Act, reports Marc Rod for eJewishPhilanthropy’s sister publication Jewish Insider.
Full spectrum: The letter, organized by the Jewish Council for Public Affairs, the Religious Action Center, National Council of Jewish Women, the Anti-Defamation League and the American Jewish Committee, highlights broad-based Jewish community support for the legislation. It includes signatories ranging from J Street and the Nexus Leadership Project on the left to the Zionist Organization of America on the right. The full denominational spectrum is also represented, including the Reform, Conservative, Orthodox and Reconstructionist movements, as well as large nondenominational national organizations.
Bring it to a vote: “We write to urge you to swiftly bring the Countering Antisemitism Act to the House floor for a vote,” the letter reads. It calls on lawmakers to “pass comprehensive legislation to address the threat posed by this unique hate,” and says that the bill “would strengthen desperately needed federal efforts and ensure that the current administration and any future administration are focused on fighting antisemitism.”
IF YOU BUILD IT
Lehrhaus, Boston’s popular Jewish tavern/beit midrash, to open in D.C. in 2025
Soon after Lehrhaus, a self-described Jewish tavern and house of learning, opened in Somerville, Mass., last year, the accolades began to pour in — the kind of buzz that most restaurants, let alone kosher restaurants, only dream of. Esquire named it to its list of the 50 best new restaurants in America. And perhaps most surprisingly, Boston Magazine placed Lehrhaus on its list of best fish-and-chips in Boston, a city where it feels like every other block has an Irish pub serving the dish fresh out of the fryer. Now the popular restaurant and bar is planning to open a second location in Washington, D.C. early next year, the first step of an ambitious nationwide expansion plan that aims to have a Lehrhaus in eight locations by 2030, reports Jewish Insider’s Gabby Deutch.
No competition: In Washington, the Lehrhaus team sees a city that’s a similar size to Boston, and with a similarly large young Jewish population. Like the Boston area (and Cambridge-Somerville in particular), Washington has very few kosher restaurants. “It’s the energy of the city, and the uniqueness of it. There’s a flavor to what happens in D.C. that we think will be exciting to tap into — the amount of young people that are there and that are constantly flowing through there,” Lehrhaus’ director, Rabbi Charlie Schwartz, told JI in a recent interview. “The D.C. area has some great kosher establishments, and there’s probably room for a world-class kosher cocktail bar and pescatarian restaurant.”
Help wanted: Washington foodies still have a ways to go until they can visit Lehrhaus, which is in the process of choosing a location, hiring a director and raising money for start-up costs. The location will likely be somewhere in Northwest Washington, probably in the vicinity of Dupont Circle, Columbia Heights or Logan Circle. The Lehrhaus team hopes to find someone who knows D.C. well and is a great manager; culinary experience is not required. As for someone who might lead the D.C. location, Schwartz, whose background prior to running Lehrhaus was as a Jewish educator at Hillel International and Brandeis University said: “There are certain roles in the Jewish nonprofit world that if you do them, you can basically do anything. So if you’ve run a summer camp, you can kind of do anything. If you’ve run a Hillel well, you can basically do anything.”
AN UNLEARNING PROCESS
Breaking barriers: A Black Christian DEI practitioner’s journey in the Jewish nonprofit field
“One of the most fascinating things about my journey as a Black, Christian woman working as a diversity, equity, inclusion and justice practitioner within the Jewish nonprofit sector is that I find myself in a place of constantly unlearning everything I thought to be true,” writes Whitney Weathers, managing director of diversity, equity, inclusion and justice for UpStart, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.
Real talk: “Honestly, I previously thought all Jewish people were white, and I thought that all white people lived in safety. I admit my ignorance with both shame and curiosity: How could I, as a woman of color, who herself is a victim of oppressive systems, be so unaware when it came to understanding the plight of others who experience oppression? I’d like to think that one of the reasons is that I have been head down in survival mode, trying to combat the systemic inequities and atrocities facing me and my community. But the attacks on Oct. 7 have taught me that assuming one community’s pain is theirs to bear alone is, well, un-Christian, and it is inhumane. Moreover, there is an element of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) that has stopped working for me: Antisemitism has been absent in many of the DEI trainings in which I’ve participated, and that is a perpetuation of harm.”
More than skin deep: “I am here, in this moment, for a reason. Perhaps that reason is to help break down barriers between our faith communities. Perhaps it is to learn more about myself as a Christian (after all, Jesus was Jewish). Perhaps I am figuring out how to really understand what allyship means… In the words of my friend Rabbi Isaiah Rothstein, ‘Our commitment to creating a better world — making it to the Promised Land — must always be so much more than merely skin deep.’”
Pic of the Day
Members of Shufuni – an Israeli organization of young artists and performers from Sderot and other communities in the Gaza envelope — perform on Sunday at the “Celebrate Israel: Now and Forever” event at the Lawrence Family JCC in San Diego.
The event, which drew 4,000 attendees, was one of hundreds held at JCCs across North America in the past two weeks focused on honoring and celebrating major Jewish and Israeli holidays. They were made possible in part by a grant provided by the JCC Association of North America’s partnership with Israel’s Ministry for Diaspora Affairs.
