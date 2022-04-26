Your Daily Phil: ADL reports record antisemitism in 2021 + The importance of Hebrew ed.

Good Tuesday morning!

Last year saw a record number of antisemitic incidents in the United States, according to an annual audit by the Anti-Defamation League (ADL).

The 2,717 antisemitic incidents tabulated by the ADL in 2021 mark a 34% increase over the 2020 total of 2,026, which included months of pandemic-induced shutdowns that rendered streets largely empty. This is the second time in three years that the ADL audit set a record: 2019’s total of 2,107 incidents was, at the time, also the highest recorded since 1979, when the group began tallying incidents. And those numbers are far higher than the totals of less than a decade ago: the 2021 figure is nearly triple 2015’s tally of 942.

The ADL sources its numbers from victims, law enforcement, the media and community leaders, and its tally includes a wide range of incidents — from physical assaults to vandalism to harassment to anti-Israel statements that the group says cross the line into antisemitism. But the 2021 audit found that perhaps the most serious form of antisemitism, physical assault, jumped from 33 total incidents in 2020 to 88 last year. Reports of vandalism and harassment also rose.

The return of street life may be one reason for the jump in physical assaults, though the 2021 number is also significantly higher than 2019’s total of 61. In addition, the ADL pointed to a wave of antisemitic incidents in May 2021, surrounding the conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, which saw a series of attacks on Jews nationwide. More than 10% of the year’s total — 297 incidents — occurred during the three weeks between May 10, when the conflict started, and the end of the month. That number includes 15 assaults and 71 instances of vandalism.

The ADL said that the spate of violence in May exceeded what the group had observed during previous rounds of conflict in Israel and Gaza. “The violence we witnessed in America during the conflict last May was shocking,” ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt said in a statement. “Jews were being attacked in the streets for no other reason than the fact that they were Jewish, and it seemed as if the working assumption was that if you were Jewish, you were blameworthy for what was happening half a world away.”

One silver lining, if one could call it that, is that last year’s record number of incidents did not include any deadly attacks. That’s in contrast to 2019, in which there were fatal antisemitic assaults in Jersey City, N.J.; Poway, Calif.; and Monsey, N.Y.; and 2018, the year of the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting.