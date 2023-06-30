Your Daily Phil: ADL chief on Biden’s antisemitism strategy + Jewish camps face rising costs

Good Friday morning!

Ed. Note: In celebration of the upcoming July 4th holiday, the next issue of Your Daily Phil will arrive on Wednesday, July 5. Shabbat shalom!

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on Jewish groups’ responses to a Supreme Court ruling requiring workplaces to accommodate religious observances and interview ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt about the rollout of the White House’s National Strategy to Combat Antisemitism. We also feature an op-ed from Erica Brown. We’ll start with a new survey of Jewish summer camps from JCamp 180.

For less-distracted reading over the weekend, browse this week’s edition of The Weekly Print, a curated print-friendly PDF featuring a selection of recent Jewish Insider, eJewishPhilanthropy and The Circuit stories, including: A big tent at the Lubavitcher Rebbe’s tent; In rollout of antisemitism strategy, White House steers clear of the Jewish state; Montana Senate race to test influence of GOP establishment in key battleground state. Print the latest edition here.

Rising operating expenses are the most significant challenge facing summer camps this year in light of growing inflation and high insurance rates, according to a new study by JCamp 180, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross.

The report, which was sent to the camps who participated in the survey, but has not been released publicly until now, surveyed 177 individuals from 99 camps and camping organizations, asking them to rank the significance of 25 different trends on a scale from one to five, and answer a number of open-ended questions about issues related to camping.

Rising operating costs garnered an average score of 4.4, followed closely by “high levels of anxiety and mental health challenges amongst campers” and “pressure on young adults to earn income and build their resumes,” which each received a 4.3, and “high levels of anxiety and mental health challenges amongst summer staff,” which received a 4.2.

“Camps have been really hit by four major cost areas: Insurance has really increased a lot; food prices have really increased; transportation has increased; and there are a lot of pressures to increase compensation for staff. Plus, of course, general inflation,” Michael Miloff, a consultant at JCamp, told eJP.

Lisa Wertheim, chief development officer for California’s Camp Tawonga, said that her camp has particularly been hit by high insurance fees.

“We have had exorbitant insurance due to being at a camp in California that has wildfire threats,” she said. “Just in the past couple of years, it has tripled the cost [of insurance],” she said.

