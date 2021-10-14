Your Daily Phil: A new center digitizes Soviet-Jewish archives + How ‘verklempt’ and ‘chutzpah’ became everyday English

KVELLING

Pastrami, ‘verklempt’ and tshoot-spa: Non-Jews’ use of Jewish language in the United States

“In 2015, when President Barack Obama awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Barbra Streisand, he demonstrated a common American understanding that Yiddish is an important component of identity for many Jews. Streisand attended her first Broadway show at age 14, Obama reported, and thought she could easily play any role in that show. ‘That’s what’s called chutzpah,’ the president said,” writes Sarah Bunin Benor, a professor at Hebrew Union College – Jewish Institute of Religion, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.

Kibitz, bupkis, schmuck and more: “While Obama is renowned for his linguistic agility, he is far from the only Christian to use language that originated in Jewish communities and diffused to the broader American lexicon. Chutzpahspread in the 1970s through the media, the 1968 publication of The Joys of Yiddish, and the increasing prominence of Jews in the legal system. Verklempt was popularized in the 1990s, when non-Jewish comedian Mike Myers used it repeatedly on a ‘Saturday Night Live’ sketch, ‘Coffee Talk.’ Yiddish words like kibitz, bupkis and schmuck acquired a comedic valence and an association with New York through their use by second- and third-generation Jewish entertainers.”

Meshuggeneh ball soup: “Non-Jews who are ‘Jew-adjacent’ – spouses, coworkers, friends and neighbors of Jews – tend to use Jewish language in respectful ways. They might need some help with pronunciations or meanings of words, but they often use Hebrew and Yiddish words as a way of fitting into their families, workplaces or communities. A 1967 comedy sketch by Jerry Stiller and Anne Meara offers a humorous take on the challenges of non-Jews with Jewish partners learning Jewish language. Mary Elizabeth Doyle tells her boyfriend Hershey Horowitz that she plans to compliment his mother for making the ‘best meshuggeneh [meaning matzah] ball soup in the world’ and that she and Hershey will visit Israel for their honeymoon and ‘live on a knish [meaning kibbutz] for a couple of weeks.’”

REMAINING RELEVANT

How focusing on diversity and inclusion can save synagogues

“Twenty-one years ago, I was a young mother with an infant son. We had just moved to a new community and we were excited to join the local synagogue. We already knew some people in the congregation and there were other babies my son’s age. So as soon as we moved in, we submitted a membership application. A few days later, I received a call from the synagogue’s executive director. She very apologetically told me that she couldn’t accept our application to join as a family, but it would be fine if my same-sex partner and I joined as two separate individuals,” writes Aimee Close, director of synagogue leadership & innovation at United Synagogue of Conservative Judaism, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.

What we did: “Since we were regular shul-goers and had moved to the community primarily to join the synagogue, we never even considered going someplace else. We waited patiently, all the while continuing to attend services, while the rabbi worked with the lay leadership to educate the community and change the bylaws, which they eventually did… But what if we hadn’t already had friends in the congregation? What if we were strangers to the community, exploring our options rather than having already decided this would be our synagogue? I imagine most people in that situation would have taken no for an answer and found another spiritual community more welcoming to them.”

The ‘other’: “While many congregations have more inclusive membership policies than they did 21 years ago, a version of this story still plays out in many communities. Even for congregations that have inclusive membership policies, people who are not white, heterosexual, cis-gender, Ashkenazic Jews often feel like outsiders, never fully feeling a sense of belonging.”

Foster a sense of belonging: “Looking at these numbers, our mandate in the synagogue world is very clear. If synagogues are to remain relevant for our children and grandchildren, who will continue to come from more diverse racial and ethnic backgrounds, we must train our clergy, our lay leaders and our members not just to be welcoming, but to be fully inclusive and to foster a sense of belonging for all Jews and their families, regardless of race, gender identity, sexuality, disability, socioeconomic status or who they’re in a relationship with.”

