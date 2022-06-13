Your Daily Phil: $5 million boosts major Holocaust Museum LA expansion

BREAKING DOWN BARRIERS

With small payments, Repair the World hopes to allow lower-income Jews to also serve those in need

Screenshot

Arnold Lau, a 26-year-old freelance actor based in New York City, felt that the 10 weeks he spent volunteering with the Jewish service organization Repair the World between March and May were invaluable. Crucially, for him, the experience was also affordable thanks to $700 in economic assistance he received from Repair, reports Daniela Cohen for eJewishPhilanthropy.

Meeting needs: Repair began providing economic assistance, beyond the stipend, to volunteers, fellows and staff in 2020, after starting a part-time service corps that summer to meet the needs both of local organizations who were short of volunteers and young people who wanted to serve during the pandemic, Kate O’Bannon, Repair’s chief strategy officer, told eJP. “It was important that,even though folks were giving of their time, they did need some sort of funds to be able to reduce the economic barriers that were coming into play,” she said.

Following a paradigm: Repair’s financial assistance is inspired by Avodah, a Jewish service group whose flagship program places young Jews in one-year positions at anti-poverty nonprofits around the country. Avodah created an Economic Accessibility Task Force in 2018, which made its program accessible to those who wanted to serve but may not have had the financial resources to immerse in a year of service work, said Avodah CEO Cheryl Cook. “For people to take a year out of the full-time paid salary job market to spend a ton of time as a full-time [stipended] volunteer is actually a privilege that some of us can do, but not all of us,” she told eJP.

