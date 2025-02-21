With supports for Jewish LGBTQ+ teens disappearing, Jewish organizations need to fill the gaps

From Keshet’s 2024 East Coast Shabbaton for LGBTQ+ teens and their Jewish allies. Courtesy/Keshet

At Keshet’s shabbaton (weekend retreat) for LGBTQ+ Jewish teens that I helped lead in November, the teens were asked to answer the following prompt:

Something I want adults in my family/school/Jewish community to know about the impacts of the presidential election on me is __________.

Here is what they shared:

“I am no longer safe.”

“Even though I have support, I’m still scared.”

“I am terrified of being me.”

“I feel guilty because my being trans puts my family in danger.”

“We are disposable to America.”

The LGBTQ+ youth I know are funny, strong and deeply resilient. And they are scared right now.

Since 2021, we have seen a surge of legislation and policies targeting the rights and freedoms of LGBTQ+ people in this country, with many specifically targeting transgender and nonbinary youth. From banning transgender youth from participating in after-school activities, to prohibiting developmentally-appropriate discussions of gender or LGBTQ+ identity with children, to eliminating access to gender-affirming healthcare, these policies cause life-threatening physical and psychological harm to youth. Since the beginning of President Donald Trump’s second term last month, additional attacks are already on the rise at a national scale.

The people pushing these policies claim they are protecting young people, but we know that’s a farce. Banning transgender adolescents from sports reduces their access to the positive mental health benefits that correlate with extra-curricular activities. Passing laws that restrict discussions of gender and sexual identity may also prevent LGBTQ+ youth from connecting with supportive adults. Having access to just one supportive adult can reduce the odds that a transgender youth attempts suicide by almost 40%. And a recent study in the Journal of American Medicine suggests that gender-affirming care drastically lowers risks of depression and suicidality.

Although many of the assaults on LGBTQ+ youth have also been waged in the name of religious freedom, restricting LGBTQ+ rights does nothing to protect the religious freedoms of many Americans. Restricting LGBTQ+ rights flies in the face of work within the Jewish community to advance civil rights, as well as our belief that each human being is created in the Divine image.

As some local and state governments, and certainly the federal government, abandon our young people, Jewish youth-serving organizations have the responsibility and opportunity to fill in the gaps. We have already seen institutions once considered safe spaces revoking life-saving supports for transgender youth. At a time when other religious organizations might see the continued attack on our rights as permission to turn their backs on LGBTQ+ youth, we can and we should chart a different path and publicly affirm our commitment to LGBTQ+ youth, many of whom are now hurting and fear for their lives and their futures.

Your Jewish organization might be one of the only places where LGBTQ+ people — especially trans, nonbinary and intersex people, and especially youth — can find affirmation. As leaders, you have the opportunity to create safe havens by ensuring that transgender athletes are allowed to compete in your school and camp athletics. At a time when our federal government is seeking to define gender as solely determined by one’s sex assigned at birth, Jewish organizations that host overnight programs can support trans youth by creating housing policies that reflect participants’ gender identities. As debates and regulations around transgender bathroom use continue, Jewish organizations have the opportunity to affirm policies that support individuals using bathrooms aligned with their gender identity and to ensure accessible gender-neutral options.

Our work as Jewish communal professionals can save lives. While studies have shown that affiliation with a religious community generally protects youth against adverse mental health outcomes, particularly suicide, this is not always the case for LGBTQ+ youth in religious communities, who can experience stigmatization and alienation from their communities of faith. LGBTQ+ youth especially need to reap the positive benefits that come from being a part of a supportive religious community. It is our job — our responsibility — as Jewish organizations to ensure that they can.

Amram Altzman is the associate director of youth programs for Keshet.