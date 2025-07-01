Elevating Jewish early childhood education means elevating how we recruit and retain educators 

Between 2006 and 2019, the number of bachelor’s degrees awarded in education dropped by 22% even as overall bachelor’s degrees increased by 29%, according to the National Center for Education Statistics. This decline has contributed to a critical shortage of qualified early childhood educators nationwide: By 2023, fewer than one-third of early childhood centers in the U.S. were fully staffed, a crisis worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic. Recruiting for Jewish early childhood centers is especially challenging because many educators earn wages just above the poverty line, making it difficult for them to afford living in the middle- to upper-middle-class neighborhoods where these centers are typically located. This shortage puts the quality and accessibility of Jewish early childhood education at risk, threatening a vital pipeline for long-term family engagement in Jewish life.

As a result, we are missing a crucial opportunity to support families seeking Jewish education for their youngest children. Research shows that early childhood is a critical period for family engagement and identity formation; positive experiences during this time strongly influence long-term Jewish involvement. Without access to high-quality Jewish early childhood education, our community risks losing connection with the next generation.

Courtesy/Emma Lazartigues

This crisis extends beyond the Jewish community. Across the U.S., early childhood education is facing a staffing emergency, leading to classroom closures, long wait-lists and increased family stress. For Jewish early childhood centers, these challenges are compounded by the dual need for educators skilled in child development and knowledgeable about Jewish traditions. This narrows an already limited candidate pool, making recruitment and retention even more difficult. The urgency to act is heightened by early childhood education’s critical role in children’s development and community continuity. Without swift, innovative solutions, the sustainability of Jewish early childhood education — and Jewish communal life — faces significant risk.

ElevatEd is a groundbreaking pilot initiative, now active in 12 communities nationwide, transforming recruitment by combining 21st-century technology, proven corporate hiring strategies and the power of community relationships within the Jewish world. The program is supported by visionary funders, including Jim Joseph Foundation, Crown Family Philanthropies and the Samuels Family Foundation, and implemented in partnership with JCC Association of North America, Jewish Federations of North America and the Union for Reform Judaism.

ElevatEd invests in digital marketing, using data analytics to build detailed profiles of ideal educators, and employs automated applicant tracking systems to reach both active and passive candidates — expanding the talent pool beyond traditional methods. Alongside technology-driven outreach, ElevatEd strengthens community-based recruitment by empowering local coordinators as recruiters and offering referral bonuses that encourage current staff to act as talent ambassadors. Early childhood directors receive targeted professional development to enhance recruitment and talent management skills, strengthening their ability to attract and retain qualified educators. This blend of digital innovation and relationship-driven strategies leverages trusted community connections to build a robust and sustainable recruitment pipeline.

To address staffing shortages, ElevatEd recruits individuals with the essential soft skills and dispositions for teaching — even if they lack formal training — and offers a comprehensive, fully funded year-long program focused on teaching fundamentals, child development and Jewish education. This approach opens doors for new educators and supports their professional growth, creating a sustainable workforce equipped to meet the unique needs of Jewish early childhood centers.

By integrating innovative digital tools with community engagement and investing in meaningful training and credentialing, ElevatEd offers a replicable model for communities working to overcome educator shortages. Its success demonstrates that combining technology, data and relationships can create a sustainable pipeline of talented educators, ensuring Jewish early childhood education centers thrive and nurture the next generation.

After their first year involved in ElevatEd, newly trained educators report a 24% increase in self-assessed teaching ability and a 25% boost in confidence teaching Jewish traditions. According to Rosov Consulting’s evaluation of the pilot, early indicators are promising: 96% of educators say they find their work rewarding.

Mentorship is a cornerstone of ElevatEd’s approach. Seasoned educators are paired with new teachers to implement best practices rooted in a national curriculum, while remaining aligned with each school’s unique culture and values. These relationships support professional growth for both mentors and mentees, fostering a collaborative staff culture. Research also shows targeted interventions like mentorship significantly improve long-term retention, making it easier to build a resilient workforce committed to high-quality Jewish early childhood education.

ElevatEd’s success is rooted in collaboration. By uniting funders, practitioners, educators and community leaders, it has created a robust support network empowering local communities to address their unique challenges. This spirit is exemplified through more than $2.5 million in local contributions, leveraged by ElevatEd’s national funding. As the initiative prepares to launch its third and final pilot cohort, it remains committed to continuous innovation to uplift early childhood Jewish education — a transformative force in fostering vibrant, enduring Jewish communities.

All Jewish communities can learn from this model. Funders can collaborate with early childhood directors to identify and remove barriers that hinder support for centers serving families with young children. Jewish leaders must ensure directors benefit from professional networks and collaborative development opportunities, fostering a mindset of abundance rather than scarcity.

While no recent national study exists, ElevatEd’s work across communities reveals that most Jewish families are not enrolled in early childhood Jewish education programs. It is crucial that we work together across institutions and at all levels of leadership to welcome every Jewish family into high-quality early childhood Jewish education. If we want thriving Jewish communities for our future, we must invest in our youngest learners today. Whether you’re a funder, communal leader, or parent, now is the time to act — to support, expand and champion early childhood education in your local community.

Orna Siegel is the executive director of ElevatEd and a doctoral candidate in Jewish education at the Jewish Theological Seminary. She has worked in the field of Jewish education for over 20 years.