We can apply lessons from universities to address antisemitism on middle and high school campuses

The rise of antisemitism in middle and high schools is a serious issue that requires urgent and sustained action. By learning from the experiences highlighted in the ADL's report on universities, schools can implement practical strategies to protect Jewish students and foster more inclusive environments.

Antisemitism is a deeply troubling issue that has resurged across educational institutions, and it’s not just confined to universities. While much of the focus has been on higher education, middle and high schools are not immune to this concerning trend. The Anti-Defamation League’s (ADL) recent “Campus Antisemitism Report Card” offers critical insights into the progress and ongoing challenges faced in combating antisemitism in universities, and these lessons are just as relevant for middle and high schools that are striving to create safer, more inclusive environments for Jewish students.

The ADL’s report evaluated 135 universities, revealing that 36% received grades of A or B for their efforts to combat antisemitism, an improvement from previous years. On the other hand, 31% still received grades of D or F, indicating that there is still significant work to be done. This mix of progress and challenges calls for proactive efforts, not just in universities but in middle and high schools where antisemitism has also taken root.

NCSY’s Jewish Student Union (JSU) facilitates extracurricular Jewish culture clubs at over 400 public and non-sectarian private middle schools and high schools across the United States, now working with 20,000 students, a number that has increased by over 40% since Oct. 7, 2023. More than half of JSU students have reported experiencing or witnessing antisemitic bullying, threats, intimidation, or physical violence in the past 17 months.

One of the key takeaways from the ADL report is the importance of enacting and enforcing clear policies that address antisemitic behavior. Middle and high schools must prioritize developing strong anti-harassment policies that explicitly include antisemitism. These policies should define what constitutes antisemitic behavior, outline reporting procedures and specify consequences for violations. Clear policies like these, along with a commitment to enforcement, create an environment where Jewish students feel safe, supported and protected.

Education is one of the most powerful tools we have to combat prejudice and ignorance. Schools should incorporate curriculum elements that highlight Jewish history, culture and the Holocaust, ensuring students understand the richness of Jewish life and the devastating effects of antisemitism. Additionally, providing professional development opportunities for educators will empower them to better recognize and address antisemitism in their classrooms. Partnering with organizations like NCSY’s JSU, which in turn partners with the ADL and the American Jewish Committee, is a valuable strategy to provide resources and training to further equip teachers and students in their efforts to build an inclusive, respectful school culture.

Equally important is empowering students to take an active role in promoting inclusivity. The JSU model is a great example of this in action. By establishing clubs in high schools, JSU not only strengthens Jewish identity but also fosters dialogue and understanding among students.

These clubs are open to all, regardless of background, and serve as a platform for counteracting antisemitism through relationship-building and education. Expanding these kinds of initiatives helps create peer-led environments where students are invested in standing up against hate.

Peer groups are also vital in providing students with the strength and support they need when antisemitic incidents do arise. There is real power in numbers. Schools should create accessible and confidential reporting mechanisms that allow students to report incidents of antisemitism without fear of retaliation. In addition, offering counseling services and peer support groups can help students who have been affected by antisemitism heal and find the resources they need. JSU’s initiative, which provides a platform for reporting antisemitic incidents, is one example of how we’re working to protect students and ensure their well-being.

Combating antisemitism is a collective effort that requires the involvement of everyone, not just the students. Schools should actively engage with parents, educators and community leaders to create a unified front against hate. Community events, workshops and open forums are all excellent ways to promote conversations about diversity and inclusion and to reinforce that antisemitism has no place in our schools or in our society. By partnering with experienced organizations dedicated to fighting hate, schools can access additional support and resources to bolster their efforts.

The rise of antisemitism in middle and high schools is a serious issue that requires urgent and sustained action. By learning from the experiences highlighted in the ADL’s recent report on universities, schools can implement practical strategies to protect Jewish students and foster more inclusive environments. With clear policies and enforcement, educational initiatives and student empowerment, along with strong reporting systems and community collaboration, we can make meaningful strides toward eradicating antisemitism in our schools and ensuring that all students feel safe and valued.

At NCSY and JSU, we are proud to be a resource, a partner and a friend to everyone involved in making a difference in their communities. Together, we can help support and uplift the next generation of leaders.

Rabbi Micah Greenland is NCSY’s international director.