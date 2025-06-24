The next interfaith crisis is already here. Are we ready?

Recent antisemitic attacks in Washington and Boulder, Colo., along with the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran, highlight the increasingly polarized and volatile environment in which interfaith relations must be navigated. Unless we proactively address and improve Jewish-Christian dialogue with the mainline Christian community, we risk allowing simplistic or hostile narratives to shape perceptions of Israel, antisemitism and peace among tens of millions of Christians in North America.

While these recent events are not directly rooted in Christian-Jewish relations, they underscore the broader dangers of ideological extremism and the pressing need for healthier, more constructive interfaith engagement, especially between the Jewish community and mainline Christians (i.e., Presbyterians, Lutherans, Methodists, Evangelicals and others).

I recently returned from leading an interdenominational delegation to Israel and the West Bank, where we engaged with courageous Jewish, Christian and Muslim peacemakers working to hold the center amid deep divisions. Yet back home, institutions shaping Christian attitudes toward Israel often amplify selective, ideologically driven narratives, ignoring complexity and inadvertently fueling dangerous misunderstandings.

The broader social climate, saturated by polarized narratives and misinformation, provides fertile ground for prejudice and extremism. Geopolitical crises like Israel’s ongoing conflict with Iran further heighten global tensions, placing additional pressure on local communities already vulnerable to polarization.

We urgently need a smarter, more courageous approach — one that moves beyond symbolic gestures toward genuine relationship-building.

For decades, Jewish-Christian interfaith efforts emphasized shared values through rituals and commemorations. While valuable in their time, these approaches no longer sufficiently address contemporary theological and political realities. Traditional outreach now often appears superficial, inadvertently leaving room for radical and destructive narratives to flourish in mainline Christian denominations.

There are other challenges to consider in engaging evangelicals where political support for Israel is traditionally strong. Messaging anchored solely in narrow ideological or apocalyptic visions can alienate progressive Christians, as well as some members of the Jewish community, who associate such views with political extremism. While one can highlight support from “allies,” the impact of these alliances is a mixed blessing and can be more superficial than lasting.

We believe that the Jewish and Christian communities need a relational approach rooted in moral honesty, shared responsibility and sustained dialogue.

At Pathways, we’re pioneering this new model. We introduce Christian leaders — pastors, theologians, denominational staff — to on-the-ground realities, connecting them directly with individuals whose lives challenge oversimplified narratives. By meeting Israeli and Palestinian educators, faith leaders and grassroots peacemakers, our participants gain nuanced understandings of the region’s complexities and the dangers posed by ideologically driven misinformation.

Our recent delegation exemplified this transformation. Participants returned with a renewed sense of responsibility to actively counter harmful narratives within their own institutions. Moreover, demand for deeper, nuanced engagement continues to rise amid escalating polarization and domestic threats.

At Pathways, we’re building networks, training responsible leaders and elevating courageous voices advocating coexistence; but we can’t do this alone. Our efforts require strategic partnerships and ongoing community commitment to nurturing interfaith trust.

Later this summer, several major mainline Protestant denominations will hold national assemblies. If recent years are any indication, we can expect resolutions singling out Israel for condemnation, liturgies erasing Jewish narratives and statements replacing serious moral reckoning with simplistic slogans. Such developments create environments that inadvertently contribute to misunderstanding, polarization and potential harm.

Jewish leaders can play an essential role in engaging mainline Christians in their communities. This moment underscores the urgent need for strategic investment — not merely to oppose damaging theology and oversimplified narratives, but to cultivate authentic relationships resilient to political turmoil.

That is why we are hosting the Pathways 2025 Virtual Summit: Voices of Peace on June 26. This inspiring afternoon will feature brave conversations and powerful stories from extraordinary peacemakers courageously working against all odds to build a shared future for Israelis and Palestinians. The summit, rooted in the Christian commitment to reconciliation and hope, is geared for mainline Christians in your community. (Visit our website to register and learn more.)

Solidarity is not automatic; it must be intentionally constructed and diligently maintained. Now, amid rising violence, polarization and international conflict, the urgency of this work has never been clearer.

We’re ready to lead. Will you join us?

Pastor Todd Stavrakos is the director of Pathways for Middle East Peace.