Taking the battle to social media

The release of the hostages this month and the subsequent fragile peace that has ensued has marked for many the end of the war and the opportunity to move beyond the conflict to focus on other pressing issues. But for us at Alpha Epsilon Pi and TalkIsrael, this moment marks an important inflection point for our work with college students and on campuses.

The war may be over but the battle for the hearts and minds of our campus communities is still taking place. Students are directly impacted by organizations encouraging their followers on social media to engage in antisemitic and anti-Zionist demonstrations. These campaigns are spreading harmful rhetoric that affects Jewish students everywhere.

Azam Kamolov/Pixabay

A study by Frontline Command Action & Support (FCAS)’s “Command Center Insights” found that there was a 51% increase in social-media posts related to antisemitism 2024, totaling about 1.13 billion posts. Unfortunately, research indicates that hateful content from verified users spreads disproportionately more. For example, in one study of X (formerly Twitter), hateful posts by verified accounts had a nearly 3.5 times larger cascade size, and a 3.2 times longer lifetime versus normal content. Efforts to report antisemitic posts and have them removed have not been as successful as we would like. A study by the Center for Countering Digital Hate found that of 714 antisemitic posts reported across mainstream social media platforms (Facebook, X, Instagram, YouTube, TikTok), 84% remained online after being flagged; on Facebook & X specifically, nearly 90% remained.

Online antisemitism doesn’t stay online: the surge in hateful content correlates with increases in real-world antisemitic incidents — harassment, violence, vandalism — especially among college students.

Our task is clear: We need to take our messages of Jewish and Israeli pride to this new digital battlefield.

AEPi Brothers have been advocating for Israel and standing up for their Jewish communities on 150 college campuses for years, a task that has been even more important and impactful since Oct. 7, 2023. TalkIsrael, a nonprofit dedicated to reshaping the conversation about Israel through social media, is working with AEPi student members to mentor them and encouraging them to create positive, non-political content that breaks through the echo chamber and misconceptions through personal storytelling and genuine authenticity.

AEPi students are completing a self-guided e-learning program to give them more tips and tools into the best ways to communicate their Jewish pride and connection for Israel online. Some of the brothers who complete the course will then work with TalkIsrael mentors to develop a more comprehensive social media engagement strategy by helping them develop strong personal brands, uncover their unique voices and share authentic personal stories that resonate with Gen Z audiences. Rather than focusing on politics, TalkIsrael highlights Israel’s vibrant everyday life, its food, music, art, culture, sports, and more.

We’re looking to make a real impact online, much like the difference AEPi brothers have made on their campuses over the last two years: helping to lead pro-Israel rallies, conducting hundreds of “Strength Through Service” events to honor the victims of the Oct. 7 attacks, screening “Screams Before Silence” on nearly 100 campuses, and more. AEPi is perfectly positioned for this work as part of both the campus Jewish community and the overall fraternity/sorority system. With TalkIsrael’s expertise, these efforts will make a real difference in shifting perceptions of Israel on social media. And TalkIsrael’s strategy works. Research conducted by TalkIsrael on Gen Z students who watched TalkIsrael’s content analyzed their shared opinions on Israel before and after watching the content. Prior to watching, 62% had no strong opinion or lacked enough familiarity with Israel, and 8.7% had a somewhat positive perception. After watching, nearly 70% reported a positive perception of Israel. This is a significant change.

Author and entrepreneur Amy Jo Martin writes that “social media is the ultimate equalizer,” giving “a voice and a platform to anyone willing to engage.” AEPi and TalkIsrael are ready, willing and able to make sure our collective voice is heard.

Rob Derdiger is the CEO of Alpha Epsilon Pi International, a Jewish fraternity operating chapters on more than 150 college campuses in the United States, Canada and Israel. The fraternity’s mission – developing the future leaders of the Jewish communities – is demonstrated every day through acts of brotherhood, tzedakah (charity), social awareness and support for Jewish communities and Israel.

Maya Vorobyov is the executive director of TalkIsrael, a U.S.-registered nonprofit dedicated to reshaping the online conversation about Israel through the power of social media.