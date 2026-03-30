No crumb too small: What Pesach preparation can teach us about giving

As Pesach approaches, many Jewish homes around the world fall into a familiar, frantic rhythm. It is a season defined by preparation, by detail, and — let’s be honest — by a fair amount of exhaustion. We kasher kitchens, we clear shelves and we hunt down every last crumb of chametz. It is very easy to look at this process as a burden that stands in the way of the holiday itself.

But I believe the opposite is true: The preparation is exactly where the lesson of the holiday begins.

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Pesach is not just a celebration of historical freedom. It is a call to contemporary responsibility. When we say in the Haggadah, “All who are hungry, let them come and eat,” we aren’t just reciting a nice poem: we are issuing a mandate. To actually fulfill that invitation requires real effort, logistics and a level of care that starts long before the Seder begins.

At Chai Lifeline, this reality becomes very clear in the weeks leading up to the chag.

For a family dealing with a child’s serious illness, the standard demands of Pesach preparation can feel like a mountain they simply cannot climb. The physical and emotional weight they carry every day does not take a break for the holidays. In fact, the pressure often intensifies. How do you deep-clean a house when you are spending half the week in an oncology ward? How do you cook a traditional Seder meal when your energy is entirely spent just getting through the day?

This is where the “hidden work” of philanthropy happens.

While the rest of the world is busy with their own lists, a different kind of preparation unfolds at Chai Lifeline. It is meticulous and intentional. We aren’t just “providing services.” We are delivering specialized kosher-for-Pesach meals to hospital rooms and homes. We are organizing cleaning help for parents who are underwater. We are running programs to ensure children have a sense of joy and normalcy while their world feels like it is upside down.

In the world of professional philanthropy, we spend a lot of time talking about scale. We look at dollars raised and the number of programs expanded. These metrics are important, but they can sometimes hide a deeper truth. What actually sustains a community is not the big, visible splash. It is the quiet, consistent care that happens behind the scenes.

Pesach preparation works on this same principle. We are taught that no crumb is too small to matter. We search the corners. The work is detailed, demanding and often goes unnoticed by the public. Yet, it is entirely essential.

There is a message here for communal leaders and funders. Truly meaningful philanthropy is not just about the “bold idea” or the massive commitment. It is about the infrastructure of chesed. It is about investing in the logistics and the human hours required to make sure a family doesn’t just survive a crisis, but feels supported with dignity. It means being willing to look into the corners and identify the needs that are easy to overlook.

For the families Chai Lifeline serves, support is defined by ongoing presence. It is about showing up when the cameras aren’t there and when the holiday “rush” makes it easy to forget those who are struggling.

Pesach reminds us that transformation is rarely a single, lightning-bolt moment. It is built through preparation, attention and a shared sense of responsibility. As we move toward the Seder, the question for our community is not just what we give, but how much we are willing to engage in the heavy lifting required to make that gift matter.

Rabbi Simcha Scholar is the CEO of Chai Lifeline, an international health and crisis support network.