New study sheds light on Jewish poverty, finding general disconnect from fellow Jews, communal organizations

eJP speaks with two of the people behind the report, Ilana Horwitz and Rachel Sumekh, about the takeaways for Jewish nonprofits and philanthropists

Jews who have experienced economic vulnerability come from all denominations, ages, family backgrounds, geographical locations, sexual preferences and races, but one thing that does on the whole characterize them is weaker relationships with fellow Jews and the Jewish community, according to a new study conducted by Tulane University and Rosov Consulting.

Those who self-identified as financially insecure or unstable were more likely to not have a college degree, to be single parents, to struggle with health challenges, to identify as either Orthodox or as secular/cultural Jews. They are also more likely to be LGBTQ or Sephardi/Mizrachi. But “no group is immune,” according to the study, “On the Edge: Voices of Economic Vulnerability in U.S. Jewish Communities,” which was published this week.

“They seem, on the whole, to have weaker Jewish connections and fewer consistent interactions with other Jews, spanning from their own Jewish upbringing to how they are raising their children and including the Jewish identity of their spouses, partners and close friends,” the report found.

The survey, which was commissioned by The Harry and Jeanette Weinberg Foundation, found that this disconnect with the Jewish community leads to alienation and a lack of awareness of the programs and initiatives that are offered by Jewish organizations, which could help them out of their financial situation. The authors of the report therefore called for Jewish groups to be more proactive and to work to reduce stigma in seeking financial assistance.

The authors found that the majority of the respondents were experiencing acute “situational vulnerability” after “unexpected life events, such as job loss, health crises or family dissolution,” rather than “generational vulnerability” — families passing down financial struggles from one generation to the next. In light of this, they called for organizations to better address these types of issues, which often require different strategies.

“These may include expansion of case management programs designed to meet clients wherever they access support, patient advocacy programs that help families navigate various health crises and other life events and accompanying financial assistance alongside these programs,” they wrote.

The study, which was conducted by Ilana Horwitz, an assistant professor of Jewish studies and sociology at Tulane University; and Laurence Kotler-Berkowitz, Annie Jollymore and Wendy Rosov of Rosov Consulting, surveyed 1,958 respondents from Aug. 16, 2023, to Oct. 24, 2023. They then performed in-depth interviews with 175 participants, and spoke with 38 human service professionals.

To better understand the report’s findings, eJewishPhilanthropy spoke with Horwitz and Rachel Sumekh, who leads the Jewish Funders’ Network’s TEN: Together Ending Need program and contributed to the study.

Judah Ari Gross: As people who have been involved in the field of Jewish poverty for several years, were there any findings that took you by surprise?

Ilana Horwitz and Rachel Sumekh: The most interesting/surprising take away was that of the low-income Jews the research team spoke to, 61% face situational poverty — temporary financial hardship triggered by three common life events: Death of a family member, physical and mental health challenge or job loss. This as opposed to generational poverty. As the study emphasizes, proactive measures — such as reducing financial barriers to Jewish communal life and destigmatizing economic struggles — can prevent further decline.

Additionally, the study highlighted the extreme lengths social workers go to support their clients. It’s so much more than connecting them to one or two benefits. One story of Ruth, a social worker at an Orthodox domestic violence [nonprofit] supporting a mother of two kids said she paid for hair styling for the daughters and for expensive kosher cupcakes for the girls to bring to school on their birthdays out of fear of negative reprisals from their day school in her client’s custody case. She said it felt like the school was ashamed of the mother’s situation.

JAG: The report mentions the Oct. 7 terror attacks in relation to its effects on people struggling with poverty, but not on how the post-Oct. 7 philanthropy landscape has changed since then (in the report’s “10 strategic opportunities for Jewish philanthropy,” for instance). Though the exact effects are somewhat muddled, there are at least anecdotal reports of non-Israel-related and non-antisemitism-related Jewish nonprofits seeing a dip in funding over the past 14 months as donors priorities have shifted.

IH&RS: In a survey of Jewish Funders Network members this summer, we saw an increase of investments into Jewish poverty organizations, including an increase in programs that increase access to Jewish life among financially vulnerable people, compared to the summer of 2023, pre-Oct. 7.

Post-Oct 7, Jewish human services were on the front lines as trained mental health professionals and crisis managers, not to mention helping to settle thousands of Israelis who made their way to the States.

A few existing funders saw the need and gave but these human service agencies did not experience a fundraising boost that was anywhere close to commensurate to the community needs they were facing. Anyone can find their local Jewish human services agency by visiting https://www.networkjhsa.org/member-locator/ .

JAG: Is this an area of concern for groups focused on Jewish poverty in the U.S. (and outside of Israel in general)? How can these groups address these post-Oct. 7 priority shifts?

IH&RS: More than half of JFN members surveyed this summer support their local Jewish family services or other human services organization. It’s an area that receives essential dollars — but we don’t talk about it!

This is why “On The Edge” is essential, it lifts up the stories of people in our communities that go untold. Low-income Jews may lack mental health care, the ability to take time off work and access other resources with post Oct 7 anxieties. Many amazing donors continue to support the critical work of Jewish human service agencies, and the need has always been greater than many organizations’ capacities. More investment and dialogue is needed, especially as Jews look toward social service spaces that understand their experience.

Jewish Federations of North America’s study this spring showed that after Oct. 7, economically vulnerable Jews desired community more than other groups and yet reported feeling more distant. Talk about a ‘Surge’ not being met!

The same study showed that low-income Jews are less likely to know of the resources available to them, reminding us that it is essential to bring the conversation about supporting low-income Jews into our board rooms, and, as funders, to give more than we did last year.

One quote that stands out to me: ‘The stereotype of Jewish people that we’re supposed to be successful, I can’t tell you how many people say, “I dropped out of the Jewish community because we’re so embarrassed” … [That’s] why we do this grassroots thing, to avoid that shame, it’s hands down shame that prevents them from being connected to the community.’

I had another person who is middle class tell me, ‘Every event I go to, the… person making introductions and [the] person being welcomed either have their name on the wall or were a major donor. It’s not a culture that welcomes people of other incomes.’