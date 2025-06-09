Michigan businessman Gary Torgow tapped to lead JFNA

An active philanthropist and lay leader in Detroit’s Jewish community with strong ties to the city’s Black community, Torgow will replace outgoing Board Chair Julie Platt

Michigan businessman Gary Torgow, current board president of the Jewish Federation of Detroit, has been tapped to succeed Julie Platt as board chair of the Jewish Federations of North America starting July 1.

Torgow has been an active lay leader in the Jewish community for years, co-chairing last year’s JFNA General Assembly and serving previously as national campaign chair for the organization. Since 2017, Torgow has served as chairman of Mosaic United’s steering committee, steering the organization’s work to strengthen Israel-Diaspora ties. He has also been a leader in the Orthodox community, with roles such as senior vice president of the Orthodox Union and chair of OU Kosher in 2021.

“I am appreciative and honored to be elected chair,” said Torgow in a statement. “The North American Jewish community is at an inflection point, and looking to its federation leadership to ensure that we not only overcome the challenges we face, but thrive.”

JFNA’s leadership change comes at a fraught moment for North American Jewry. Torgow steps into the role as the Jewish community is still reeling from two violent attacks in the last month and amid a steep increase in antisemitism following Hamas’ Oct. 7 terror attacks and the subsequent Israel-Hamas war, alongside a “Surge” in Jewish engagement. In a statement, Torgow listed fighting for funds for the community’s security, support for Israel and deepening Jewish education as priorities.

“As chair, I will work with the broad Jewish Federations leadership to fight for our community’s security, work together to rebuild Israel, and deepen Jewish education so that our communities can flourish,” Torgow continued.

In his home state of Michigan, Torgow is a banker and business leader. Among other positions, he currently chairs Huntington Bank’s board of directors and Business Leaders for Michigan, a conference of company executives in the state.

In his roles as a businessman, philanthropist and community advocate, Torgow has worked extensively with the NAACP and other civil rights organizations, fostering a strong relationship with Detroit’s Black community. On multiple occasions, he’s chaired the NAACP’s Fight for Freedom Fund Dinner, and Torgow received the organization’s Lifetime Achievement Award in 2022. He also led the City of Detroit’s Strategic Neighborhood Fund’s corporate fundraising campaign, which raised $250 million for seven Detroit neighborhoods.

“Our system could not be more fortunate to have Gary Torgow taking the helm during this critical period, in which we are battling an unprecedented spike in antisemitism and working to meet the moment offered by the recent surge in Jewish engagement,” JFNA’s president and CEO, Eric Fingerhut, said in a statement.

Platt took over at JFNA in 2022. Starting one week after the collapse of the previous Israeli government coalition, Platt steered JFNA through a three-year period marked by turmoil in Israel and the U.S.

Her leadership overlapped with the hotly debated judicial overhaul proposal and resulting protests in Israel, as well Hamas’ terror attacks on Oct. 7, 2023, and the ongoing war with Hamas.

According to a statement, Platt will continue to be active as immediate past chair.

“While we have done so much in the past three years, the work is not yet done,” Platt said in a statement. “Jewish Federations of North America are so fortunate to have Gary as our next chair, and I look forward to working with him to ensure that, even in these difficult times, our vital work will continue to provide leadership, resources, and hope as we build and secure flourishing Jewish communities.”