Israeli NGO that offered ‘Fresh Start’ to those in debt wins inaugural Taib Prize for resilience

The new award comes as part of a rebranding of Haim Taib's philanthropic foundation, as it seeks to increase its domestic impact

JAFFA, Israel — The Taib Foundation awarded the first Taib Prize for National Resilience to Daf Hadash, a nonprofit that helps families and businesses climb out of debt, praising the organization’s work with military reservists whose finances buckled under prolonged service since the start of the war in Gaza.

The foundation, established by international businessman and philanthropist Haim Taib, launched the prize as an annual honor for people and organizations that strengthen Israel’s social fabric and presented the inaugural awards Tuesday evening at the Peres Center for Peace and Innovation in Jaffa.

Tom Faruhi, the CEO of the Taib Foundation, which recently rebranded from the Menomadin Foundation, marked the evening as “next level in our evolution. We want to take our impact to another level.”

“We want to strengthen the nonprofits we support and, in the process, strengthen Israeli society. We want to build bridges between different parts of Israeli society so we can all win together,” Faruhi told eJewishPhilanthropy.

Speaking on the sidelines of the event, Taib framed the foundation as an active partner to the groups it supports. “To give money, it’s not enough,” he told eJP. “It is to be partners with whom you are giving money and together to build [their] idea.”

Taib is an Israeli international businessman and philanthropist who founded the Mitrelli Group and Taib Group, leading more than 100 infrastructure projects across sub-Saharan Africa. His philanthropy in Israel largely focuses on Israel’s peripheral and at-risk communities as a major supporter of efforts like the “Welfare after war” national plan and the Ofakim 2035 recovery blueprint. Last year, Taib was honored as a torch-lighter at Israel’s Independence Day ceremony in recognition of his philanthropic work.

The Taib Foundation intends to make the award an annual tradition to boost the profile of nonprofits and practitioners dedicated to strengthening national resilience in Israel.

The judging panel for the Taib Prize was chaired by foundation founder and philanthropist Haim Taib, alongside Yifat Biton, the president of the Achva Academic College of Education and Science; professor Yekoutiel Sabah, a social welfare expert; Dr. Sharon Alroy-Preis, a public health physician; and Sheikh Mohanad Faris, senior educator and community leader. The event was also attended by high-ranking officials across municipalities and ministries.

Daf Hadash, literally “A New Page,” but which operates in English as Fresh Start, works to pull families and businesses out of debt and has pushed to reshape Israel’s insolvency system. Since the war began, it has expanded services for reservists and their families who lost income during long stretches of duty. The panel pointed to that mix of individual support and policy change in naming it the winner.

Daf Hadash founder and CEO Tomer Rabinowitz said the group fills a gap for households that fall through the cracks. “When a middle-class family gets into a financial crisis, they have no institutional solution or help,” he told eJP at the event. “They would probably be offered to take another loan, as if this is what will solve the problems.”

The organization pairs each family with a financial advisor, alongside legal help, business advice or a loan as needed — and stays with them for three to four months to build stability and healthy financial habits. According to Daf Hadash, about 1 million Israeli households throughout the country, roughly a third, carry some level of debt. “Getting involved in debt doesn’t mean you have to reach a financial crisis if you have proper intervention at the beginning,” he said.

The foundation also issued three other awards. It recognized businesswoman Raya Strauss for decades of civic leadership spanning education focusing on the periphery and female advancement. Shaanan Street, lead singer of the band Hadag Nahash, was recognized for being a public voice the panel said builds bridges across Israeli society. Maj. Gen. (res.) Doron Almog, chairman of the Jewish Agency, was honored for strengthening ties between Israel and Diaspora Jewry.

The foundation did not disclose how much Daf Hadash or the individuals recognized received, noting that the point of the evening — of effective philanthropy — is not always about the money.