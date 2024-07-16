JFNA partners with Israeli Health Ministry on $14 million community mental health plan

Funding will go toward an initiative that uses hospitals as a hub for psychological care, which should offer better services to patients and bring efforts under one roof for better data tracking

To address the mental health crisis in Israel, which existed before but was exacerbated by Oct. 7 and the ongoing conflict, the Jewish Federations of North America is partnering with the Israeli Health Ministry to establish 16 community-based mental health centers across Israel. The $14 million initiative, spurred by the traumatic events of the recent Hamas attacks, aims to serve 200,000 Israelis annually.

“Oct. 7 caught us, as everyone else, by surprise. We were not prepared for it,” Dr. Gilad Bodenheimer, head of mental health services at the Israeli Health Ministry, told eJewishPhilanthropy. “Initially, we struggled to find a way to provide mental health services to the large numbers of displaced individuals. The resilience centers were overwhelmed, and traditional hospitals were not equipped to handle the surge in demand. We had to rethink our approach.”

While there is broad consensus among Israeli mental health professionals that the country will see a spike in post-traumatic stress disorder and other conditions as a result of the Oct. 7 terror attacks and the subsequent war, the extent of that increase is a matter of some debate. On the high end, researchers from Hebrew University of Jerusalem, Columbia University, Shalvata Mental Health Center in Hod Hasharon and the Effective Altruism organization estimated that half a million Israelis may develop PTSD, while on the lower end, the head of the new National Center for Traumatic Stress and Resilience at Tel Aviv University, Yair Bar-Haim, expects there to be 30,000 new cases of PTSD.

To address the influx of PTSD cases, the Health Ministry has assigned hospitals responsibility for specific regions, creating a decentralized model that is meant to bring services directly to the affected communities. “Each hospital developed teams responsible for mapping out the needs in their designated areas,” Bodenheimer said. “This included identifying suitable locations, such as hotels converted into temporary housing, and ensuring these sites had access to mental health professionals.”

The success of this model during the initial emergency phase inspired the ministry to institutionalize the approach. “We realized that creating trauma centers within the community, operated by hospital-trained staff, could provide a sustainable solution,” Bodenheimer explained. “These centers will not only offer treatment but also serve as hubs of expertise, training other health-care providers in trauma care.”

The establishment of these centers is not without its challenges. Bodenheimer highlighted the difficulty of mobilizing a limited workforce. “We can’t simply pull staff from existing services without affecting the care of other patients. When JFNA approached us, we saw an opportunity to bolster the public system that was already in place. JFNA’s timely support allowed us to build this program together, ensuring long-term sustainability and growth.”

The $14 million program, named Mental Health in the Community, is a critical response to the widespread post-traumatic stress disorder that has afflicted many Israelis since Oct. 7. JFNA is contributing nearly $7 million to cover half of the first year’s costs, while the Ministry of Health will fund the remaining half and future expenses.

Rebecca Caspi, director of JFNA’s Israel Office, emphasized the importance of this initiative. “Federations have raised nearly $850 million for urgent needs in Israel since Oct. 7. The deeply traumatic nature of the terror attacks necessitates a focused approach on mental health. This partnership with the Ministry of Health is a crucial part of our support strategy.”

The new centers will provide non-stigmatizing, accessible mental health services, differentiating them from traditional psychiatric hospitals, Caspi noted. “These community-based resources will allow individuals with diverse needs to receive treatment discreetly. We anticipate treating hundreds of thousands of people, representing a systemic response to the current emergency,” she said.

Bodenheimer explained how the centers are already assisting survivors of the Nova festival. “Survivors initially receive short-term mental health treatment at resilience centers [merkazei hosen, in Hebrew],” he said. “Approximately 200 survivors have indicated a need for continued treatment, as they transition to chronic mental health stages. Now, they can continue their care at these community clinics staffed by experts.”

Gila Tolub, the executive director of the ICAR Collective mental health nonprofit and a health-care consultant with two decades of experience at the consulting giant McKinsey, has been privately advising on trauma treatment strategies since Oct. 7.

“It’s crucial to figure out how these centers will differentiate from one another and not duplicate efforts,” she said. “For example, in Haifa, Rambam Medical Center is opening a mental health center, while [the city’s] Maale Carmel Hospital has decided to focus on the Druze population. However, it’s unclear if other centers have defined their focus areas. Strategic planning is needed to ensure these 16 centers do not compete for resources or create confusion among the population about where to seek help.”

But Tolub said running the program through hospitals has a clear, inherent benefit. “Despite the fact that most of the Israeli health-care system is digital, the mental health system is not data-driven, and we have very little data,” she said. “One reason is stigma, but another is that there are more than 300 organizations providing services and solutions, from treatment to long-term care, and none of these organizations share data. Now, having hospitals have some oversight of outpatient clinics is very important.”

The JFNA’s Israel Emergency Response Committee has allocated $3.45 million to support this program, with the additional funding coming from various local federations, including $2 million from Chicago, $950,000 from Toronto, $500,000 from Houston and $300,000 from Dallas.

“The need for widespread psychological support is intense and will persist for years. Our Chicago Jewish community feels a deep responsibility to aid our greater Israeli family in healing,” Lonnie Nasatir, president of the Jewish United Fund/Jewish Federation of Chicago, said in a statement.

Berry Meyerowitz, co-chair of UJA Federation of Greater Toronto’s Israel & Overseas Committee, reiterated this commitment: “The attacks of Oct. 7 and the subsequent months have triggered a severe mental health crisis in Israel,” Meyerowitz said in a statement. “Early intervention is vital for those traumatized. These centers will save lives, empower vulnerable individuals, and strengthen Israeli resilience.”

This initiative forms part of a broader effort by JFNA to support Israel during its current crisis. Caspi highlighted the comprehensive impact, stating, “Helping individuals regain stability not only benefits them but also their families and workplaces. These 16 centers are a crucial new asset for the country and all the communities they will serve.”

“We are incredibly grateful for the support of our North American partners,” Bodenheimer said. “This initiative is a testament to what can be achieved when we come together with a shared purpose. It gives us hope for a more resilient and compassionate future, in times when it is hard to find hope.”