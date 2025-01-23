Jewish philanthropy can and must act on climate — before it’s too late

Los Angeles is still burning. This is not a metaphor but a stark reality. The fires persisting there, like the hurricane damage in Asheville, are a grim reminder that climate catastrophes are escalating, threatening lives, livelihoods and the planet. For Jewish philanthropists like us, the question isn’t whether we should respond but how — and how urgently.

Thankfully, the Jewish community is on the frontlines of organizing help for those affected in Los Angeles. But responding to crises isn’t enough; we must also act decisively to prevent future disasters.

Apu Gomes/AFP via Getty Images

Three years ago, I knew little about climate solutions. Like many of you, my philanthropy focused on other causes I deeply cared about — Israel, disability inclusion and strengthening Jewish life. I thought climate issues were best left to scientists and environmental policymakers. But their efforts alone aren’t enough, and now all of us are at risk. From rising seas threatening Israel’s coastline to extreme heat, rain and wind endangering vulnerable communities everywhere, the climate crisis demands our attention.

Polls show that many Jews have long cared about climate issues. If you, like me, are newer to this work, know that if I can learn how to make a difference so can you. Here are some ways that you can take meaningful action:

1. Put on your own oxygen mask first

Think of this moment as being on a turbulent flight: Before helping others, you must protect yourself. Do you have a family climate plan? Have you reviewed your insurance, evacuation strategies and preparedness measures? This is going to be a marathon battle. Ensuring your own safety is the first step toward making an impact.

2. Shrink your carbon footprint

We can’t preach what we don’t practice. Visit Rewiring America and other groups on the web for practical tips to reduce household and other emissions.

3. Leverage the groups you already support

The nonprofits you already support may want to address climate change but lack resources or expertise. Start by asking them these two questions:

Do you have intentional policies to minimize your environmental impact?

Do you have specific, measurable climate goals, with accountability mechanisms in place?

If they’re unsure where to begin, connect them with Adamah’s Jewish Climate Leadership Coalition, which provides tools, guidance and accountability for Jewish organizations taking on sustainability.

4. Join climate funder groups

I’ve found invaluable insights from philanthropy networks, including the Climate & Energy Funders Group, Jewish Funders Network’s Green Funders Forum and a local green funding network. While some broader environmental philanthropy circles have been less welcoming due to antisemitism, most have been essential in building partnerships grounded in a shared vision of sustainability. These collaborations are critical because no one can tackle this challenge alone.

5. Look to Israel for climate solutions

My husband, a scientist and entrepreneur, is doing impact investing in climate solutions. So far, he has invested in six climate tech companies—three of them in Israel. These businesses are pioneering solutions to reduce greenhouse gases and address climate threats. Israel, a hub of innovation, is home to over 800 climate tech start-ups. Explore organizations like the Israeli Innovation Authority, Start-Up Nation Central, DeserTech, PLANETech, and OurCrowd to discover opportunities for supporting Israeli ingenuity.

6. Invest in Jewish and Israeli climate organizations

Our family fund supports over 30 climate nonprofits. Several of them are rooted in Jewish values. Adamah, Dayenu: A Jewish Call to Climate Action, Jewish Earth Alliance and Coalition on the Environment and Jewish Life are mobilizing U.S. Jewish communities to tackle climate change through advocacy, education and leadership. In Israel, Gigawatt Global, Arava Institute, EcoPeace Middle East, the Interfaith Center for Sustainable Development and others are making strides in sustainability and cross-border cooperation.

At the same time, look into broader climate groups that are making key impacts as well.

Jewish tradition teaches us to care for the world as stewards of Creation. In the face of escalating climate disasters — and climate policy rollbacks by President Donald Trump — we must rise to that calling. Whether through advocacy, funding or personal action, we have the power to protect the people and places we love.

The fires in Los Angeles, along with floods, hurricanes and heat waves worldwide, are not anomalies — they are warnings. If we act now, we can help mitigate the worst impacts of climate change. If you’re unsure where to begin, reach out. I’ll be happy to help.

Together, we can ensure Jewish philanthropy leads boldly on climate before it’s too late.

Jennifer Laszlo Mizrahi and her husband are celebrating the 25th anniversary of their wedding and the founding of the Mizrahi Family Charitable Fund. A longtime Jewish activist, she currently serves as a representative of philanthropy on the Maryland Commission on Climate Change and on multiple nonprofit boards. She also writes a blog on the intersection of Jews and/or Israel and climate solutions.