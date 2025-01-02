Israeli Judaism post-Oct. 7: Where are we heading?

The tragic events of Oct. 7, 2023, represent a pivotal moment in Israeli society, challenging and transforming collective Jewish identity in profound ways. For those committed to fostering a pluralistic Jewish Israel and supporting diverse expressions of Jewish life, the aftermath of that fateful day has sparked deep introspection about how this event and the subsequent ongoing war reshape personal and communal understanding of Jewish identity.

Two anecdotal developments last month illustrate this complex transformation.

A poll by Reichman University revealed significant shifts in spiritual orientation: 31% of Israelis reported an increased sense of faith in God, while 28% noted a stronger connection to Jewish tradition. This trend has been punctuated by provocative political discourse, such as MK Simcha Rotman’s controversial statement that “there are no secular Jews in the land of Israel,” which reignited debates about the nature of Judaism as a unique religion-nation-culture cluster; even Israel’s founding fathers’ identity as secular Jews was brought up.

As the majority of the Israeli population reported believing in God prior to Oct. 7, perhaps the new poll in and of itself does not teach us much. It does provide further indication that we are at an inflection point in Jewish Israeli self-identification, which could shape the collective nature of the Jewish state in the coming decades. The trajectory of this transformation remains uncertain and will likely depend on how the Israeli Jewish field — civil society, philanthropy and public institutions — responds in the coming months.

The fundamental question is whether this period will lead to a more traditional, nationalistic religious expression among thus far unengaged Jewish Israelis, or whether it will inspire a more intentional engagement with diverse Jewish traditions and get those unengaged to take ownership over their Judaism and shape practices that match their social values.

As the nation copes with trauma and seeks pathways to healing, people can find meaning in Jewish practice — but what kind of practice?

Shifting attitudes toward Jewish identity

The aftermath of Oct. 7 has intensified interest in connecting to Jewish heritage. The Jewish Federations of North America’s iRep initiative funded a study recently that highlighted an interesting distinction. When asked about their connection with Judaism, 25% of Israeli Jews reported they felt closer to Judaism and 15% said they felt more distant from Judaism. Among the secular population in particular, 24% said they felt distant from Judaism. But when asked about Israeli Judaism, which in the survey was defined as Jewish activities that are not necessarily within a religious or an Orthodox framework, the response shifted for this group: 59% of secular Jews said they are somewhat or very interested in Israeli Jewish identity, and 31% of secular Jews reported they would like to add Israeli Jewish content or activities for themselves or their families. Among traditional Jews who are not close to religion, 55% said they would be interested in adding Israeli Jewish content.

Secular Israeli Jews, it turns out, are very open to Jewish content, as long as they don’t perceive it as something foreign that requires them to be someone they are not. The term “Israeli Judaism” probably signifies Judaism that is open, that is similar in values to theirs and that would not require changing their secular lifestyle.

Resilience through Jewish identity

Jewish identity is emerging as a key factor in building resilience.

The concept of resilience, defined as the ability to adapt and recover in the face of adversity, is deeply intertwined with cultural and communal connections. One poignant story comes from Vered Libstein, who lost multiple family members in the Oct. 7 attacks. Through an initiative fostering Jewish cultural engagement, she has found ways to reinvent traditions and reconnect with her community. Such efforts underscore the potential of Jewish identity as a source of strength and healing.

An Israeli Jewish moment

The survey asked not only what people feel, but also what they actually did differently since Oct. 7. Approximately 20% of Israeli Jews have added Jewish activities to their routines, such as personal prayer, Torah study, beit midrash (Jewish text studies in groups) and public prayer ceremonies. Egalitarian prayers and mixed-gender Shabbat ceremonies have seen increased attendance, signaling a desire for inclusive spiritual experiences.

The reason this is such a significant inflection point, an “Israeli Jewish moment,” is that right now people who are not usually engaged with how they live Jewishly are interested. Famously, living in Israel makes being Jewish easy, so secular and traditional Jews don’t usually think about what Jewish traditions they adopt and how they connect to their values. But right now they do think about the meaning of being Jewish, and they are open to making some changes in their routines to add activities that provide them a sense of belonging and meaning.

The traditional Jewish activities are certainly widely available. But for the secular population, visiting the synagogue or studying Torah are not what they are seeking. The iRep study showed that the top three activities Israeli secular and traditional Jews would like to add are meaningful content to the family holiday celebrations, tours of Israel incorporating Jewish-Israeli content and discussion groups on Jewish-Israeli identity. In fourth and fifth place were Jewish text study and joining a community that fits their personal Jewish identity.

Some Israeli Jews are making now, perhaps for the first time in their lives, conscious decisions about the kind of Judaism they want to have. If they will see in front of them these options of Judaism that are open — that do not require them to be more religious or to put on costumes, that allow the whole family to take part in the activity together and respects gender equality, and that answer their need for connecting Judaism with the value of living specifically in Israel — they are more likely to engage.

Opportunities and risks

This is not just a question of personal Jewish identity. As Israelis seek meaning amid the nation’s challenges, the need for accessible and inclusive Jewish options is critical. Without these alternatives, individuals may gravitate toward more traditional or extremist ideologies. The gravitation of more Israelis towards Judaism that is closed off from the world and disregards liberal values would impact the policies the state adopts on different issues — from a hostage deal to the possibility of peace negotiations to gender segregation and conversion policies — and also strain further the relationship with the American Jewish community.

If, however, pluralistic expressions of Judaism aligned with values of liberalism and democracy are made widely available, they can serve as a unifying force that reduces polarization and fosters national cohesion.

Rising to the occasion

The post-Oct. 7 era offers a unique opportunity to redefine Jewish identity in Israel, embracing a pluralistic approach that resonates with diverse segments of society. Israeli Jewish civil society organizations, congregations, supporters and philanthropists need to work collaboratively to actively present these diverse Jewish options to the Israeli public. By addressing funding gaps, increasing public awareness and promoting better communication and inclusive practices, Israeli Judaism can emerge as a source of resilience and unity. This moment calls for leadership and vision to ensure that the values of freedom, pluralism and collaboration remain at the heart of Israeli society.

Einat Hurvitz is an independent expert on religion and state in Israel, as well as Israeli civil society and social change. Until recently, she headed the Israel Religious Expression Platform (iRep) of the Jewish Federations of North America.

