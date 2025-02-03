Inspiring legacies: What two vanished American Jewish communities teach us

Legacy planning is not just about maintaining physical spaces but about sustaining values, memories and traditions that can inspire future generations.

As someone who grew up in a small town where organized Jewish life had vanished, I’ve experienced firsthand the power of intentional legacy planning by Jewish communities. Two vanished congregations in Ohio — B’nai Israel of Lancaster and Beth Israel of Fremont — offer profound lessons on how foresight can ensure that Jewish values and contributions continue to inspire even after physical institutions fade.

In my hometown of Lancaster, Ohio, the B’nai Israel synagogue disbanded before I was born; yet its leaders made a decision that would shape my life.

Recognizing their congregation’s inevitable closure, the final officers of the synagogue established three charitable funds through the Columbus Jewish Foundation, now JewishColumbus: Two funds benefited Jewish institutions in Columbus, while the B’nai Israel of Lancaster Jewish Book Fund supported expanding the Judaica section at Lancaster’s Fairfield County District Library. During its 67 years of existence, B’nai Israel opened its doors to many groups, both Jewish and non-Jewish, to educate people about Judaism. The goal of the book fund was simple: to ensure that Jewish education remained accessible in Fairfield County, even after the synagogue doors closed.

Over a decade later, during a difficult time in high school, I came across Joseph Telushkin’s Jewish Literacy at the library. Inside the cover, I noticed a small plate identifying it as a donation from the book fund. Though I had no direct ties to Lancaster’s Jewish community, that book became a guide, deepening my understanding of Jewish ethics and spirituality at a time when I was searching for direction. Years after the synagogue had closed, the foresight of its leaders offered me a resource that shaped my spiritual journey and ultimately inspired me to convert to Judaism.

Later still, as a history major, I wrote about the synagogue’s story for my college capstone project. My curiosity about Lancaster’s Jewish community eventually expanded into documenting over 20 other small-town Jewish communities, most of which had never been recorded. Portions of my research are now preserved at institutions such as the American Jewish Archives, the Western Reserve Historical Society in Cleveland and the Rauh Jewish Archives in Pittsburgh. This work has also inspired stories in outlets like the Jewish Telegraphic Agency and Times of Israel.

The legacy of a single small-town synagogue has rippled outward in ways its founders could never have imagined.

As it turns out, B’nai Israel’s foresight was not unique among Ohio’s small Jewish communities. When Beth Israel synagogue in Fremont, Ohio, closed its doors in 1980, its leaders also faced the challenge of how to ensure that their values and contributions would endure. Part of the proceeds from the sale of the former synagogue funded scholarships for “average” students at the local high school. This focus reflected the congregation’s belief that while not everyone could be a star, all students, including those who represented the “average,” deserved support in pursuing their educational goals. It would serve as recognition that potential exists across the spectrum and bettering oneself through education should not only be the privilege of the exceptional.

Beth Israel also took great care in preserving its ritual legacy. Torah scrolls were donated to neighboring congregations, yahrzeit plaques were transferred to ensure continued care and other sacred objects were given new homes. These decisions highlight the thoughtful stewardship of a community determined to address specific needs and leave a meaningful impact.

Both B’nai Israel and Beth Israel demonstrate how even small communities can create lasting impacts through intentional legacy planning. Their actions remind us that legacy planning is not just about maintaining physical spaces but about sustaining values, memories and traditions that can inspire future generations. Mid-sized and larger Jewish communities have similarly institutionalized this approach, as seen in the work of the Youngstown Foundation. The foundation manages about 80% of the local federation’s financial assets, with 73% being donor-directed. This stewardship extends beyond local needs to support national and international causes, showing how mid-sized Jewish communities are ensuring their impact is sustained across generations.

Legacy planning is not just a Jewish imperative — it is a universal act of vision and care. The stories of Lancaster and Fremont challenge us to sustain values and contributions creatively in the face of change. What legacies will we leave, and how will they enrich future generations?

Austin Reid is a historian and writer based in Rochester, N.Y., uncovering the hidden histories of small-town Jewish communities and their broader social impact. His work has been featured in national publications and historical societies.