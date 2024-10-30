IFCJ donates 25 new emergency vehicles to United Hatzalah to boost group’s capacity

The International Fellowship of Christians and Jews provided 25 new emergency vehicles equipped with medical gear to United Hatzalah this week to boost the emergency response service’s operational capacity, IFCJ said.

The $2 million donation is the latest gift by IFCJ to United Hatzalah, with which it has maintained a relationship for several years. In a statement, IFCJ said the donation was made in recognition of United Hatzalah’s work since the Oct. 7 terror attacks.

“The organization’s volunteers were among the first responders on that day, risking their lives to save civilians, soldiers and security personnel, and evacuating hundreds of wounded under intense fire and life-threatening conditions,” IFCJ said.

In total, IFCJ estimated that it has distributed over $100 million toward various initiatives in Israel since the start of the war, including providing “protective equipment, lifesaving medical supplies, aid to war victims, food and clothing.”

The latest donation to United Hatzalah comprised 23 Kia Stonic subcompact crossover SUVs, outfitted with resuscitation kits, defibrillators, ceramic vests, cameras and communications equipments, as well as two 4×4 vehicles that will be provided to volunteer physicians for more complicated emergency scenarios.

“The reality over the past year, where one emergency event follows another without pause, required us at the fellowship to adapt, identify and address the critical needs of the people of Israel,” Yael Eckstein, president of IFCJ, said in a statement. “It is such an honor for us, representing our over 700,000 donors around the world, to partner with United Hatzalah and to take part in the most important mission of all — saving lives. The fellowship will continue to support all of our emergency and rescue partners in the field and give them the tools needed to respond in real time.”

The vehicles were handed over at a ceremony on Monday on the Armon HaNatziv Promenade in Jerusalem.

“The new emergency vehicles will help our committed volunteers across the country reach emergencies more quickly and save many lives,” Eli Beer, the founder and president of United Hatzalah, said at the event.