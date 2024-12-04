From innovation to tradition: Rediscovering the power of the synagogue

The synagogue is a timeless foundation of Jewish life — one that simply needs to be reclaimed, reimagined and reinvested in. Focusing on the basics, rather than flashy new programs or cutting-edge engagement techniques, can yield extraordinary results.

When I was finishing rabbinical school nearly a decade ago, I never could have imagined becoming a pulpit rabbi — and actually loving it. At the time, I was focused on exploring innovations beyond the synagogue. With memberships declining and synagogues closing, I saw the institution as a relic of the past. I believed the Jewish world needed something radically different to meaningfully engage Jews, leading me to co-found Base: a pluralistic rabbinate centered around the rabbinic home as the heart of Jewish life for young Jewish professionals.

Base has been and continues to be incredibly successful, but after five years in the pulpit, I’ve come to realize that the synagogue is neither “dead,” nor “cold,” nor “boring.” Instead, it is a timeless foundation of Jewish life — one that simply needs to be reclaimed, reimagined and reinvested in.

Thankfully, my synagogue, the Prospect Heights Shul in central Brooklyn, has done just that. After weathering the challenges of COVID, including members moving out of the city and nearly a year of outdoor davening, we have finally hit our stride: Our community has grown from 75 member units to over 175 today, with 30 joining since the start of September. What’s remarkable is that this growth didn’t come from flashy new programs, trendy membership models or cutting-edge engagement techniques. While many factors can influence a synagogue’s success, focusing on the basics can yield extraordinary results, as they have for us. I’d like to share a few lessons we’ve learned in the hope that other communities can benefit as well.

Partnerships, partnerships, partnerships

There’s no need to compete or fight over Jews. Trust me, there are plenty to go around! When more Jews engage in Jewish life, everyone benefits. Even more importantly, collaboration strengthens the entire Jewish ecosystem.

Last year, our congregation faced a major decision: Should we rent our own storefront space, or should we move into Luria Academy of Brooklyn, which had recently renovated a beautiful building less than a mile from our previous location? Ultimately, we chose to move to Luria, trading the independence of having our own space for the power of building community together. Instead of paying rent to a random landlord, we now support the day school where most of our synagogue’s children are enrolled. Since moving, we’ve gained dozens of new school families and created a pipeline for young families to join both the synagogue and the school. It’s a win-win.

Recognizing that our synagogue’s success is closely tied to the success of the school, we embraced this reality —and it has paid off.

The power of a multigenerational community

One of the most unexpected and rewarding aspects of synagogue life has been the impact of a multigenerational community.

At Base, where I previously worked, we focused exclusively on 20- and 30-somethings and assumed they preferred avoiding crying babies and busy parents. But while intergenerational spaces aren’t perfect, they foster mentorship and role modeling in powerful ways. For example, newly married couples who feel overwhelmed by the idea of starting a family can find inspiration by seeing older, like-minded families living vibrant Jewish lives in the same neighborhood. This modeling empowers younger members to envision themselves doing the same.

The benefits are also especially evident in Torah learning. When we segregate learning by age, we miss the richness of diverse perspectives. Wisdom from different life stages enhances everyone’s experience.

Sharing food, building community

Another key to our growth has been embracing the power of shared meals. In an ideal world, people would flock to shul for the davening or my divrei Torah; but the truth is, not everyone finds those compelling. So, instead of fighting it, our synagogue leaned into what Jews love: eating and schmoozing.

Our weekly kiddush is robust, and we regularly host Shabbat meals for the community. Our monthly Shabbat dinners, for example, held after Friday night services, often attract over 120 people. Many who initially came for a Shabbat dinner have since become devoted members, and longtime attendees have deepened their connections with one another through shared meals and conversations.

Staying steadfast on Israel

Finally — and perhaps most importantly — we have remained unwavering in our support for Israel.

Some synagogues, seeking to avoid internal conflict, choose to sidestep Israel entirely. But despite what certain studies or surveys suggest, many Jews still feel a deep connection to Israel, which plays a central role in their Jewish identity. Denying them opportunities to engage with Israel is both counterproductive and a missed opportunity.

Our congregation has gained members who were frustrated by the lack of rabbinic support for Israel in other settings. While engaging with Israel can be complex, given the wide spectrum of views,it is not complicated to affirm Israel’s right to exist and support its people. This must be fundamental to any synagogue. Period.

Synagogue life is hard work and may lack the “sexiness” of newer, more innovative approaches to Jewish engagement, but it still has so much to offer. What’s more, we don’t need to reinvent the wheel to succeed. The blueprint has been handed down for generations. We just need the faith to follow it and inject it with a moderate breath of new life. As the great Rav Kook said: “The old shall be renewed, and the new shall be made holy.”

Jonathan Leener is the rabbi of the Prospect Heights Shul in Brooklyn and is pursuing a master’s degree in Holocaust and genocide studies at Yeshiva University. He is also a Pardes North America faculty associate fellow.