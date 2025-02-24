5 timeless lessons about building community in the nonprofit world

The Good People Fund supports individuals and their organizations in the U.S. and Israel leading creative, deep and impactful grassroots efforts to advance positive social change and improve the lives of others. While our grantees represent a broad spectrum of critical work — from providing food security and medical access to fighting antisemitism to empowering women and girls — they have a few things in common: They each punch above their weight, their impact in their communities and beyond disproportionate to the minimal staff and resources with which they make due every day; and they occupy a remote corner of our philanthropic and nonprofit communities, one where their voices are not often heard.

In November 2024, with the support of generous donors, The Good People Fund brought together 65 of its grantees for the first time at a two-day gathering in New York that we called “the (un)conference.” At the gathering, where our grantees learned from experts, shared knowledge and experiences and re-energized their commitment to their work, we also learned a lot through conversation and observation.

Here are five vital lessons we were reminded of during the event:

1. The work of social visionaries can be lonely

Social visionaries pour their hearts and souls into their nonprofit work, often with little support. Some run their organizations with a very small team — or even just by themselves — and sometimes it feels as if their efforts go unnoticed. Yet, despite the isolation and challenges, they continue, driven by an unwavering passion to fill a need they have identified and make the world a better place.

At our gathering, we saw firsthand how crucial it is to recognize and support these individuals. One of our grantees, who works tirelessly on women’s empowerment, recently faced a moment of crisis. Overwhelmed and unsure of how to move forward, she felt the crushing weight of being the sole leader of a small organization. In her moment of doubt, she received an unexpected call from someone she met through a Good People Fund event. The call was a lifeline — a reminder that, even in her loneliness, she is not alone in this journey. That simple gesture lifted her spirits, and in that moment, she realized that even the most solitary paths can be filled with unexpected support and solidarity.

2. The transformative power of togetherness

Bringing people together in person to meet, learn and share ideas ignited a spark of energy that was truly electrifying. The connections, conversations and collaborations that blossomed during our time together were nothing short of magical. This collective synergy reminds us of the profound impact we can have on each other. When we unite, we create something that gives energy not just to ourselves but also to everyone around us.

In the words of one of our grantees, who leads an organization supporting vulnerable youth, “The power of being together was palpable. Hearing others’ stories of success and overcoming challenges gave me hope that I, too, can push through my own struggles. Being together truly felt like magic.” The future-focused conversations and moments of laughter and shared challenges were all a testament to the power of togetherness.

3. Connection’s ripple effects: An expanding impact

The return on investment in these relationships has been nothing short of extraordinary. Grantees are now offering each other meaningful support through visits, phone calls, shared projects, referrals and more. Grantees have visited one another’s projects, featured each other on their podcasts, shared each other’s posts on social media and engaged in so many follow-up interactions and collaborations that the list is too long to fully capture.

This wave of reciprocal giving and receiving, which we’ve come to call “the ripple effect,” has far surpassed our expectations. It highlights how building a strong community can amplify impact in ways that are nearly impossible to quantify.

One example that stands out is Rutie Pilz-Burstein, founder of the Israeli nonprofit Sport – Bridge to Education, who recently brought her team of educators to visit Yoni Yefet Reich at Kaima Farm, a previous Good People Fund grantee, in Beit Zayit, Israel. Rutie wanted her staff to draw inspiration from the organizations’ shared values and commitment to vulnerable youth and benefit from Yoni’s years of leadership and Kaima Farm’s successful program — and they were truly inspired.

We have a list of dozens of these “ripples,” and we know they are just a glimpse of the broader impact that has unfolded. The ripple effect continues to grow, creating connections and fostering collaborations that extend far beyond what we initially envisioned.

4. We need each other now more than ever

In a world that often feels fragmented and divided, the importance of coming together has never been more crucial. By partnering across sectors, geography and causes, we can address the immense societal challenges we face. When we unite, we don’t just accomplish more — we ignite each other’s passion. This shared energy fuels our determination, giving us the oxygen to continue our work and make a meaningful difference.

Following our recent gathering, the message was clear: being together made us stronger, alleviating loneliness and fostering the exchange of ideas. In response, we’ve launched a pilot Community of Practice, where eight nonprofit leaders will come together to support one another and continue building on these vital connections.

As one attendee shared, “This was like a breath of fresh air — a place of hope and warmth, nurturing human connection. It felt like a lighthouse in a stormy sea, reminding me that even in the toughest times, there are principled people out there who act, support and illuminate the world with compassion and understanding.”

Together, we are stronger, and we can keep shining a light of hope in the world.

5. Collaboration, not competition



Collaboration doesn’t just benefit individuals; it strengthens entire communities.

In a world where nonprofit organizations are often pressured to compete for scarce resources, we’ve seen that true success lies in working together. This is a paradigm shift: Helping one another is not a weakness — it’s a strength. When we collaborate, everyone thrives.

At our gathering, grantees shared invaluable knowledge with each other, whether it was fundraising strategies or helpful connections to potential partners. The impact of this collaboration has been profound. With our gathering just three months behind us, we already have numerous examples. Here’s a favorite: At our event, Alma Schneider and Iris Mehler — founders of 1in6 Support, which supports families of children with disabilities — met John Beltzer, founder of the Songs of Love Foundation. During the event, John led us in a beautiful activity: recording a song for Zeke, a child with severe health challenges. Through the interaction between Beltzer and Schneider and Mehler, a new partnership was born, and now the families of 1in6 Support will benefit from access to the support provided by the Songs of Love Foundation as well.

We are living in a time of global upheaval and transition. For all of us on the nonprofit spectrum — whether we work in small neighborhoods or across global networks — the need for strong, connected communities has never been more urgent.

Julie Fisher is the associate executive director of The Good People Fund.