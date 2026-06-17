Consider the soul of donor relationships

AI can make Jewish fundraising more efficient, but let’s face it: it’s not human.



AI is making it easier than ever for Jewish nonprofits to write faster, segment smarter and communicate more often. It’s writing appeal letters, summarizing donor notes, drafting grant proposals, segmenting lists, generating thank-you emails and helping under-resourced teams do in minutes what used to take days. For organizations that are stretched thin, the promise is obvious.

But the question Jewish nonprofits should be asking is not whether we should use AI. The better question is: What will AI do to the soul of our donor relationships?

Mohamed Hassan/Pixabay

Fundraising has never been merely about finding better words or simply about creating a sharper campaign, cleaner email or more polished pitch. At its best, fundraising helps a donor recognize where their values, capacity and sense of responsibility meet the mission of an organization.

Donors are not just moved by need. They are moved by alignment. They give most deeply when they see their own values reflected in the work and understand how their generosity helps carry something meaningful forward.

AI can help us communicate that alignment more clearly. But it can also tempt us to manufacture it.

A donor can usually tell when an organization is speaking from the heart and when it is speaking from a template with better grammar. They may not know which software was used, but they can feel when the message has been overly polished, overly generalized and emotionally flattened into something that sounds impressive but not intimate.

Jewish nonprofits should be especially sensitive to this. Our institutions are not selling products. We are stewarding memory, identity, Torah, peoplehood, education, security, Israel, chesed, dignity and continuity. We are asking donors to enter a covenantal conversation about the future of Jewish life. If we use AI to make that conversation faster but less human, we may gain efficiency while losing the trust that makes generosity possible.

That does not mean AI is the enemy. Used well, AI can make Jewish fundraising more thoughtful, responsive and compelling. It can help a small team become clearer. It can help a school, shul, campus organization, social service agency or Israel-focused nonprofit explain its impact in language donors understand.

But AI must remain a tool in the service of relationships, not a replacement for them. Here are a few ways Jewish nonprofits can use AI without losing their soul.

1.) Clarify, don’t camouflage

If your case for support is messy, AI can help organize it. It can identify themes, tighten language and turn a long institutional explanation into a clearer message. But it cannot give you a mission you have not clarified for yourself. If the organization does not know its true north, AI will simply produce a more elegant fog.

Before asking AI to write your campaign copy, ask: What are we really trying to accomplish? What future are we inviting donors to help create? What do we believe so deeply that we are willing to ask someone else to invest in it?

AI can sharpen the answer. It cannot substitute for having one.

2.) Help donors see more, not just read more

One of the most promising uses of technology is not prettier prose. It’s immersion.

A donor should not only be told that a Jewish day school is transforming children. They should see the classroom energy, hear a student explain what they learned, view the Beit Midrash in motion and understand where their gift lives in the actual building, neighborhood or community.

AI and related technologies can help curate short videos, photo essays, geographic maps, field updates, impact dashboards and personalized reports that bring donors closer to the work. Imagine a donor funding trauma support in Israel receiving a responsible, dignity-preserving visual update that shows the region served, the services provided and the human impact without exploiting pain.

The goal is not to overwhelm donors with content. It’s to collapse the distance between the donor and the mission.

3.) Prepare better for human conversations

AI can help a fundraiser review giving history, summarize prior interactions, identify likely interests and prepare thoughtful questions before a donor meeting. A fundraiser who walks into a conversation informed, attentive and prepared is honoring the donor’s time.

But preparation is not a substitute for a relationship.

Personalization is: “Dear Sarah, because of your generous support of our scholarship campaign last year, here is another scholarship appeal…”

Relationship is: “Sarah, last time we spoke, you told me your grandparents risked everything so their children could receive a Jewish education. I thought of that when I met a family this week who is making sacrifices for the same reason…”

AI can remind you. It can organize your notes. It can help you see patterns. But only a human being can listen with intent and imagination.

4.) Make stewardship consistent without making it generic

Many Jewish nonprofits struggle not because they do not care about donors, but because they lack systems. Thank-you’s go out late. Updates are inconsistent. Campaign donors hear from the organization intensely during the ask and then vaguely after the gift.

AI can help fix that. It can draft stewardship calendars, suggest follow-up moments, flag lapsed communication and help teams maintain a rhythm of gratitude. This is a worthy use of technology because consistency builds trust.

But the final mile must stay human.

A thank-you note should sound like the person sending it. A major donor update should carry the voice of the organization. The donor does not only want acknowledgement. The donor wants to know the relationship is real.

5.) Reduce noise, do not increase it

The greatest danger of AI may be that it allows nonprofits to produce more of what donors already ignore: more emails, more appeals, more campaigns, more “urgent updates,” more polished language competing for the same limited attention.

Jewish nonprofits do not need to become louder. They need to become more authentic.

AI can help us become more compelling and concise. It can help donors see, feel and understand the impact of their giving. But it cannot replace the sacred center of fundraising: one human being inviting another human being to join something bigger than themselves.

Donors are not looking for perfect language. They are looking for trustworthy leadership, an authentic mission and a place where their generosity can become part of something enduring.

AI can sharpen the message, but it cannot carry the relationship. That sacred work still belongs to us: to listen, to lead and to keep Jewish fundraising profoundly human.

Jonah Halper is the founder of Altruicity and the author of Magnetic Mission: A Fundraiser’s Guide to Finding Donors Who Share Your True North. He works with Jewish nonprofits and foundations on relationship-driven, systems-oriented fundraising.