Building a civic engagement ladder

At the Jewish Service Summit powered by Repair the World last October, A More Perfect Union: Jewish Partnership for Democracy led a panel highlighting the intersection of Jewish values, service and civic engagement. Marta Hanson from Power the Polls emphasized that national elections are made up of thousands of local elections, requiring one million poll workers nationwide. She introduced the concept of a “ladder of civic engagement,” which values actions of all sizes and provides a clear pathway for increased involvement. Her insights resonated deeply with the audience, inspiring action.

Inspired by Hanson’s framework, Repair the World set out to build a tool aimed at mobilizing Jewish volunteers and their communities to foster a culture of civic duty and service within a Jewish context. With the support of A More Perfect Union, Repair the World published the Democracy Ballot, an innovative civic engagement ladder tool tailored to Jewish values.

The Democracy Ballot provides easy-to-follow civic learning and engagement actions from vetted partners across A More Perfect Union’s network. For anyone looking to directly support the upcoming election and America’s democratic process, Repair the World created a menu of options that challenge the user to complete one action and return again with a deeper commitment to service.

The ballot made its debut at BBYO’s International Convention, aligning perfectly with BBYO teens’ priorities for 2024, which included a strong emphasis on civic learning and engagement. Next, Repair the World presented it to 24 network partners during the inaugural Jewish Summit on Civics in March.

This event, the first communal gathering dedicated solely to promoting civic learning within Jewish communities, was a significant milestone for all involved. Speaking to the network members at the summit, Aaron Dorfman of A More Perfect Union emphasized the importance of Jewish engagement in civic learning and action: “It is crucial for Jewish people and organizations to engage in civic learning because it is the foundation of all active citizenship,” he said. “Without robust civic learning, we cannot pursue the issues and change that matter to Jewish communities. We must understand the levers of change and ensure that all voices and values can be represented.”

The momentum continues as partners of Repair the World and A More Perfect Union adapt and share the Democracy Ballot to engage their local communities. For example, Hillel’s MitzVote campaign is leveraging resources from the Democracy Ballot to enhance voter education and mobilization efforts among students, while Repair the World Atlanta volunteers participate in a monthly letter-writing series inspiring communities to exercise their right to vote emphasizing the importance of civic engagement within the Jewish community. This collaborative effort ensures that civic education and participation remain at the forefront of Jewish communal life.

Through these collective efforts, Repair the World, A More Perfect Union and their partners are weaving civic engagement into the fabric of Jewish service, empowering individuals and communities to contribute meaningfully to democracy and society.

Building on this momentum, Repair the World is envisioning an even more specific and powerful form of engagement: increasing Jewish service among poll workers. With Jews making up about 3% of the U.S. population, imagine 30,000 Jewish poll workers across the country living their Jewish values like providing hitchazkut (support and encouragement) on election day.

If you seek a way to support your local election and embody Jewish service, join us in this vital effort. By volunteering as a poll worker, you can ensure a fair and accessible voting process for all. Hanson of Power the Polls also highlighted the power of individual volunteers at a recent volunteer mobilization kickoff. “Poll workers are the face of our democracy,” she said. “They welcome voters at the polls, hand out ballots and ‘I voted’ stickers and make sure voting is a positive and empowering experience for everyone. Each poll worker plays a critical role in ensuring elections run smoothly in their community. Collectively, their commitment and dedication are the backbone of a fair and just electoral system.”

We invite you to join Poll Worker Recruitment Day tomorrow on Aug. 1, a day dedicated to mobilizing volunteers from across the country who are passionate about supporting their local elections.

Poll Worker Recruitment Day is not just about filling positions; it’s about empowering communities, fostering civic engagement and upholding our Jewish values, which are also the values of democracy. By dedicating just a few hours of your time leading up to and on election day, you can make a significant impact on the electoral process, ensuring that every vote is counted and every voice is heard, embodying the Jewish concept of mitzvah goreret mitzvah — that taking a positive action leads to another, resulting in meaningful impact. Sign up today to be a poll worker and be part of this collective movement for change.

Rendy Auguste is the senior marketing and communications manager for Repair the World.