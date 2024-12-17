Balancing modern means and Jewish values in fundraising

Fundraising is not merely a technical or transactional endeavor: It is an act of connecting people to something greater than themselves.

As we come off of GivingTuesday and begin our end-of-year campaigns, I find myself reflecting on the fact that in the world of Jewish philanthropy, the act of giving is more than just a transaction — it’s an expression of values deeply embedded in Jewish tradition. At the same time, increasing competition for donor dollars means that nonprofits must adopt innovative fundraising techniques to remain sustainable. The challenge is to integrate these modern approaches with the rich ethical framework of Judaism. By doing so, Jewish organizations can create a unique and robust fundraising culture that not only meets financial goals but also deepens connections to Jewish identity and purpose.

blacksalmon/Adobe Stock

Jewish tradition offers a wealth of guidance on the ethics of giving, rooted in values such as tzedakah (charity), chesed (loving-kindness), and tikkun olam (repairing the world). The Mishnah teaches that giving is an obligation, but one that must be performed with dignity and respect for the recipient. Rambam’s famous “Eight Levels of Charity” emphasizes that the highest form of giving enables self-sufficiency, reflecting a respect for human dignity.

These principles resonate deeply with the teaching in Pirkei Avot (Ethics of the Fathers): “The world stands on three things: on Torah, on avodah (service), and on gemilut chasadim (acts of loving-kindness)” (1:2). This teaching encapsulates the foundational elements of a meaningful life and society: study, spirituality and interpersonal ethics. In the realm of fundraising, these three pillars remind us that our efforts must balance practical action with deeper spiritual and communal values.

Decades before schools, camps and organizations had professional fundraisers and development teams, some individuals embodied these principles with remarkable effectiveness. Though not a trained fundraiser by any stretch of the imagination, my grandmother, my Bouby, was one such person. For most of her adult life, she raised funds for Jewish education and other Jewish organizations, and she did it without access to computers, social media or crowdsourcing platforms. Her “database” was a collection of handwritten index cards kept in a recipe box — one that I’ve since inherited — and her other tools were equally simple: a landline phone, a car, boundless passion, an unwavering belief in her cause and a very healthy dose of chutzpah (the good kind). She cultivated personal relationships with donors, familiarizing herself with their lives and what was important to them and sharing her passion and connecting them to the causes she supported. Her method was rooted in Jewish values, emphasizing human connection, respect and the communal nature of giving.

While the dollar amounts she raised were far smaller than what organizations seek today, her success was extraordinary — especially in an era without professional fundraising infrastructures. Her story is a testament to how passion, authenticity and personal connection can achieve remarkable results, and a lesson for modern fundraisers as well.

Jewish nonprofits have a unique opportunity to lead by example, demonstrating how timeless ethical principles can enhance cutting-edge fundraising techniques. By centering fundraising efforts on Jewish values, organizations can stand out in a crowded and competitive philanthropic landscape, offering donors not just a chance to give but to engage in a meaningful, values-driven experience.

For instance, the phrase “Kol Yisrael arevim zeh l’zeh” (“All of Israel is responsible one for another”) (Shevuot 39a) provides a powerful framework for modern fundraising efforts. This concept speaks to the shared responsibility of the Jewish people to care for one another and to build a better future collectively. A similar idea appears in Exodus 30:11–16, where every member of the community was required to give a half-shekel during a census as an atonement offering. While the practical purpose of these contributions was to provide financial support for the Tabernacle, the donations also symbolized the equal responsibility and value of each individual in sustaining the spiritual and communal life of the nation.

Jewish organizations can draw inspiration from this teaching, reminding donors that their contributions are not isolated acts of charity but part of a collective effort to support and uplift one another. Crowdfunding platforms, for instance, demonstrate this interconnectedness by allowing donors to see how their contributions join with others to create significant change, reinforcing the communal nature of Jewish giving. Peer-to-peer campaigns for specific projects allow donors to feel they are part of a broader effort to achieve shared goals. This approach not only strengthens communal bonds but also underscores the Jewish belief that collective action can achieve profound and lasting impact.

The Jewish principle of emet (truth) also underscores the importance of transparency. Donors today expect clarity on how their contributions are used. By providing detailed impact reports, Jewish organizations honor both their ethical obligation and the donor’s trust. Leveraging technology to create real-time impact or interactive annual reports shows how donations are making a tangible impact on the individuals they serve and their community. Transparency is not just a modern demand but a timeless Jewish value, ensuring that every step of the fundraising process reflects integrity and honesty.

Additionally, fundraising campaigns can also serve as vehicles for Jewish learning. By linking appeals to Jewish texts, values or historical events, organizations can educate donors about the deeper significance of their giving.

Emphasizing the verse “Tzedek, tzedek tirdof” (“Justice, justice shall you pursue” Deuteronomy 16:20), for instance, taps into the idea that creating a just and equal society is central to Jewish values. Fundraising for programs that protect LGBTQ rights, for example, can thus be a broader call to action that invites donors to see their contributions as steps toward fulfilling the Jewish imperative to pursue justice and equity and repair the world. A campaign supporting programs for children and adults with disabilities could highlight the Jewish value of recognizing the divine image (tzelem Elohim) in every individual (see Genesis 1:27). This approach deepens donors’ relationship with the Jewish obligation to ensure inclusion and dignity for all members of the community.

The legacy of individuals like my Bouby reminds us that fundraising is not merely a technical or transactional endeavor: It is an act of connecting people to something greater than themselves. Her passion and approach continue to inspire, showing that while tools may evolve, the essence of Jewish philanthropy remains rooted in relationships, community, and shared values. As Jewish nonprofits navigate the complexities of modern fundraising, their guiding principle should remain clear: to use the best tools of today in service of the enduring values of yesterday, creating a legacy of meaningful, impactful giving that will inspire m’dor l’dor, from generation to generation.

Michelle Friedman has been a lay leader for over three decades, serving on the boards of nine nonprofit organizations in the Chicago area. Currently, Michelle is the board chair and development chair of Keshet in Chicago. She also serves on the JDC Global Israel Disability Committee, volunteers on the Anti-Defamation League’s Advocacy Committee, is a member of Disability Lead in Chicago and chairs the Disability Committee of the Village of Skokie Commission on Family Services. She holds a master’s degree in psychological counseling and has been a life coach for over 20 years.