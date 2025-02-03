Netanyahu not scheduled to meet American Jewish leaders during D.C. trip, his office says

The premier has extended his visit so one may be added; he is slated to meet with Trump, White House officials, congressmen and evangelical leaders

During Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s visit to the United States this week, he will meet with President Donald Trump and top White House officials, congressional leaders, Israeli journalists and evangelical leaders — but not with American Jewish leaders, according to the Prime Minister’s Office.

Rabbi Rick Jacobs, president of the Union for Reform Judaism, who has historically been invited to meetings with the Israeli premier during such visits, confirmed to eJewishPhilanthropy that no meeting had been scheduled with Netanyahu.

Netanyahu, who arrived in Washington on Sunday and was initially scheduled to return to Israel on Thursday, has extended his trip through Saturday night, his office said. So a meeting with American Jewish leaders could be added on Friday.

Netanyahu has maintained an at-times strained relationship with American Jewish leaders for years, reflecting both broad political differences as well as specific disagreements with him over issues such as the Western Wall compromise.

According to the PMO, Netanyahu will meet with evangelical leaders on Monday evening, after which he will speak with Steve Witkoff, the Trump administration’s special envoy to the Middle East.

On Tuesday, the prime minister will meet with Trump in the Oval Office and hold a joint press conference. On Wednesday, he will meet with National Security Advisor Michael Waltz and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. And on Thursday, Netanyahu will visit Capitol Hill, speaking with Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) and House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA), as well as other lawmakers.

Netanyahu briefly met American Jewish leaders in September when he visited New York for the United Nations General Assembly, though the meeting was kept short as the premier rushed home after the Israeli military killed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah. The year before — at the peak of the turmoil in Israel over the government’s judicial overhaul plans — Netanyahu held an extended meeting with American Jewish leaders, in which he presented his case for the measures and heard their criticisms.

Jewish Insider’s Lahav Harkov contributed to this report.