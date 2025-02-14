A vision for Jewish flourishing on campus

Let us resist the temptation to define ourselves solely by the challenges we face and focus instead on what we can build: communities of meaning, spaces of joy and lives of purpose.

Jewish life on college campuses has dominated the news cycle over the last year. Seemingly every day, another antisemitic incident is reported. From disruptions, protests and encampments to hostile student governments, professors who misuse their classroom to promote personal political agendas and the ever-present BDS campaign, there has been widespread and justified concern about the safety and well-being of Jewish students on college campuses in America and around the world.

As Hillel directors, we haven’t just read the headlines — we have lived them. We’ve answered late-night calls from students feeling unsafe, empowered students in defeating anti-Israel resolutions and counseled all who are mourning the murder of Israelis. We have also been fierce advocates on behalf of Jewish students and staff to university administrations.

Through our experiences, we know the Jewish community’s focus on safety and security is deeply important, and we appreciate the support and partnership from the community as we respond to antisemitism on campus. And yet, by focusing only on antisemitism, the communal conversation has been reactive and centered on the safety of Jewish students on campus. As Hillel directors who deeply believe that a student’s college years are foundational to their Jewish identity formation, we think this is the moment to ask a more fundamental question about campus climate: How can we create Jewish flourishing on campus?

Students at the “State of Jew-nion,” a celebration of student leadership accomplishments, at Brandeis University in Waltham, Mass., in Dec. 2024. Courtesy/Hillel at Brandeis

For starters, flourishing means more than surviving — it means thriving. Jewish students would not just have the resources to combat discrimination but also the tools and encouragement to explore their heritage and contribute to the broader campus community.

In many places, this is already happening. Hillels, Chabads and others are doing fabulous, transformational work. Through immersive experiences, dialogue and leadership opportunities, Hillels help students see their connection to Israel as an organic and meaningful part of their Jewish identity. They are not only providing Shabbat and holiday celebrations, but also cultivating spaces for deep engagement with Jewish texts, philosophy and ethics. Imagine a Friday night Shabbat dinner where students from diverse Jewish backgrounds — and even some non-Jewish friends — come together to sing, discuss contemporary issues through a Jewish lens and build enduring relationships. These moments of joy, connection and meaning form the bedrock of Jewish flourishing.

Intellectual flourishing is equally vital. Jewish professors, postdocs and staff all play a role here, as mentors of how to integrate Jewish identity with academic rigor and professionalism. Jewish intellectual flourishing also means ensuring that Judaism — its ideas, history, and ethics — is present in the university’s broader intellectual discourse. Campus educators and professionals do this everyday through their work.

Campus life offers Jewish students the chance to engage constructively with peers from other faiths and backgrounds. At its best, this engagement strengthens Jewish identity. When a student explains the significance of Shabbat to a curious friend or collaborates with a non-Jewish classmate on a volunteer project, both participants grow. These interactions deepen understanding and build the skills to navigate an increasingly diverse world.

By focusing disproportionately on antisemitism, we not only risk misplacing our community’s philanthropic investments by diverting resources that could strengthen the vibrant Jewish life already flourishing on campus — this imbalance can also inadvertently send the wrong message to our students, encouraging them to become self-isolating and insular in college. Such an approach is a missed opportunity for growth. In our collective experience, many people on campus — faculty, staff and students alike — are people of goodwill and common sense, eager to befriend and support Jewish students. While loud, amplified voices may grab headlines, they do not represent the actual majority of people on campus.

Our tradition’s emphasis on “loving the stranger” and pursuing justice should inspire young Jews to show up for others’ struggles, from environmental sustainability to racial equity. The goal is not to erase our distinctiveness but to allow our values to inform engagement with universal challenges. So, another example of flourishing in action might be a student who advocates for Jewish rights without compromising on their broader ethical commitments. Perhaps they attend a faculty senate meeting to address insensitivity toward Jews while continuing to lead initiatives that improve the campus climate for all students. It could also be a student who navigates the tension between observing Shabbat and participating in an important social cause. These students show how to live authentically Jewish lives while engaging fully in the world around them.

Flourishing on campus also depends on leadership. University administrators, faculty, and staff — both Jewish and non-Jewish — must collectively take responsibility for fostering an inclusive environment. This includes robust responses to antisemitism but also proactive support for Jewish life. Faculty should recognize Jewish holidays in their syllabi; administrators should ensure that kosher dining options are available; and campus leaders should celebrate Jewish contributions to the university’s culture and intellectual life.

For Jewish professionals on campus, whether they are Hillel directors, rabbis or young professionals, flourishing means modeling what it looks like to live a life of integrity and joy. Students take their cues from these role models, who show them how Jewish tradition can inform every aspect of life. These mentors are especially important during moments of crisis, offering guidance and perspective that help students navigate their challenges without losing sight of their broader goals.

To support this vision, the Jewish community must invest more in campus life, ensuring that organizations which are physically on campuses have the resources to meet students’ needs. It also means encouraging alumni to stay connected to their campus Jewish communities, creating a pipeline of mentorship and support for future generations. For every dollar allocated to combating antisemitism, let us invest at least an equal amount — or even double — in creating vibrant, affirming spaces for Jewish students to thrive.

At its core, flourishing on campus is about balance. It requires honoring the particular — the unique customs, values and experiences of the Jewish people — while engaging confidently with the universal. It means caring deeply for our own community while extending that care outward. This balance is not always easy, but it is what our tradition calls us to do.

The rabbis of the Talmud never suggested that antisemitism should define Jewish identity. Instead, they emphasized the privilege of living a Jewish life — of studying Torah, performing mitzvot and contributing to the world. Flourishing on campus builds on this vision. It is about embracing the richness of our tradition and using it as a source of strength, inspiration and guidance.

As we envision this future, let us resist the temptation to define ourselves solely by the challenges we face. Antisemitism is real and must be addressed, but it cannot be the totality of our story. Let us instead focus on what we can build: communities of meaning, spaces of joy and lives of purpose.

Seth Winberg is the executive director of Hillel at Brandeis and the university’s senior chaplain.

Ari Weiss is the CEO of Grinspoon Hillel at Cornell.

Donna Schwartz is the executive director of Hillel at the University of Delaware.