Your Daily Phil:The promise and peril of Jewish Peoplehood at WZC

Worthy Reads

Something Earned, Not Conferred: In The Jerusalem Post, Rabbi Seth Farber notes that two of America’s most prominent, Israel-supporting rabbis — Rabbi Angela Buchdahl and Rabbi Elliot Cosgrove — are not recognized as rabbis by Israeli authorities. “This moment reminds us that Jewish representation in the world doesn’t always align with institutional authority. The Chief Rabbinate can issue certificates of recognition; the public square awards a different kind of legitimacy — the kind earned by courage, empathy, and clarity. To the average viewer, a rabbi defending Israel on television is not Orthodox, Conservative, or Reform. They are simply ‘a rabbi,’ a Jewish leader. And in that space, denominational boundaries disappear. What matters is not who conferred the ordination, but whether the voice speaks to the conscience.” [JPost]

Relationship Status: It’s Complicated: In the National Catholic Reporter, Rabbi Yehiel E. Poupko considers the past and future of Christian-Jewish relations in light of the 60th anniversary of the Nostra Aetate declaration. “The destruction of European Jewry in the very bosom of Christianity [during World War II] shook the foundation and efficacy of Christian faith. The Jewish return to sovereignty refuted the traditional Christian view of the Jewish people wandering homeless for rejecting Christianity. But this launched extreme end-times eschatologies, where the Jewish people are merely supporting players to a final Christian destiny, or obstacles to radical fundamentalist goals like those of Hamas. … In this decisive moment, what do the churches have to say to the Jewish people about their standing in our future?” [NationalCatholicReporter]

What Gives?: In The Chronicle of Philanthropy, philanthropic advisor Sofia Michelakis observes that, based on their scores on Forbes’ list of America’s 400 richest people, more than 90% of the most wealthy individuals have deployed less than 10% of their wealth through philanthropy. “I know many ultra-high-net-wealth individuals and families who would like to give more. So why don’t they just write bigger checks? Because as I’ve observed, and as organizations like the National Center for Family Philanthropy have documented, several hurdles related to time, decision making, and behavior stand in the way of giving more. … Fortunately, there’s a simple answer to this problem: Wealthy donors need to behave more like the Forbes 400 outliers. In turn, nonprofits contemplating strategies for reaching this group should consider how these barriers may be standing in the way of giving and what they can do to help knock them down.” [ChronicleofPhilanthropy]

Thoughts and Prayers: In the Jewish Journal, Tevi Troy reflects on the prayers — by his estimate, in the billions — recited by Jews over the past two years for the hostages in Gaza. “The sustaining of hope through prayer is often derided in Western liberal societies. But the hostages themselves have attested to the power of prayer in giving them not only hope, but agency. And that gave them a grasp on life itself. … Even as we prayed for the hostages, most people had little expectation that they would survive the horrors that Hamas had in store for them. I myself wondered whether these prayers would have any effectiveness, even as I dutifully said them, day in and day out, for two years. And while we mourn the 83 who did not make it, we must also celebrate the miracle that 168 of them have survived, an outcome no one would have imagined possible two years ago.” [JewishJournal]