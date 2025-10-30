Your Daily Phil:The promise and peril of Jewish Peoplehood at WZC
In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we reflect on the latest developments at the World Zionist Congress in Jerusalem and report on the sudden collapse of a power-sharing agreement between the center-left and center-right blocs. We also interview Beth Oppenheim, the incoming CEO of the embattled immigration advocacy group HIAS. We feature an opinion piece by Heidi Dormody and Shari Edelstein spotlighting the approach of Boulder, Colo., Jewish organizations to emergency funding allocation following the violent antisemitic attack on the community in June; and one by Anna Langer and Mimi Kravetz about forging new and renewed relationships with Israel. Also in this issue: Rabbi Seth Farber, Alon Ohel and Judge Jerry Orbach.
What You Should Know
A QUICK WORD WITH EJP’S JUDAH ARI GROSS
The intention to place Yair Netanyahu, one of the most divisive figures in Israeli politics, at the head of a WZO department was deemed an absolute nonstarter by the centrist Yesh Atid party and the Conservative movement, which had led the negotiations for the center-left bloc.
Though the negotiating teams resumed their work this morning, as of this writing, the congress is left in limbo, without a coalition agreement to determine who leads and controls the sizeable budgets of the so-called National Institutions: Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael-Jewish National Fund, which controls more than 10% of the land of Israel; Keren Hayesod, a major international fundraising organization; the Jewish Agency for Israel, which oversees immigration to Israel and runs education programs around the world, among other things; and the WZO, which supports Zionist initiatives in Israel and the Diaspora.
The deal collapsed as hundreds of delegates gathered yesterday in the main auditorium of the Jerusalem International Convention Center, colloquially known as Binyanei Ha’Uma, the “buildings of the nation.” Inside, the more than 700 delegates voted on a range of resolutions and constitutional amendments, from banal affirmations of the importance of Hebrew education and unanimous agreements to help address Israel’s mental health crisis to more controversial topics like a call to allocate WZO resources toward strengthening ties to Christian Zionists (which failed to pass) and a statement opposing a Knesset bill that would heavily tax foreign government funding of Israeli nonprofits (which did pass).
As news entered the hall that the coalition deal had dissolved, a new resolution was proposed and passed to halt the proceedings and extend the congress by two weeks to allow for further negotiations, though a new agreement may be reached before then. The juxtaposition of the coalition agreement falling apart primarily due to internal Israeli politics while mostly Diaspora Jews voted on largely declaratory gestures exposed the unfulfilled potential of the World Zionist Congress.
For Israelis, the significance of the National Institutions is overwhelmingly — almost solely — practical. It is the land they control, the money they have and the jobs within them that can be awarded to political allies and supporters. For Diaspora Jews, the World Zionist Congress offers a rare venue where they can freely and passionately debate issues related to Israel and Zionism, without consideration for communal unity or the politeness that is expected back home. It is also of practical significance, but one based more on values and high ideals, rather than quotidian concerns.
When the dust settles and a deal is eventually struck, both sides of the Israel-Diaspora equation could learn from one another, for those in Israel to embrace the naive wonder and power of Jewish Peoplehood — and not just the power of the purse — and for those abroad to think far more seriously about how the National Institutions can further their agendas beyond rhetoric.
BACK TO THE DRAWING BOARD
World Zionist Congress coalition deal ‘blows up’ as Likud taps PM’s firebrand son for top WZO post
In a dramatic shake-up, a coalition agreement between the center-left and center-right blocs of the World Zionist Congress fell apart suddenly on Wednesday night, hours after it was struck, after the Likud announced that it planned to name the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s pugilistic son, Yair, to a top World Zionist Organization post, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross from the plenary.
The deal that was: The power-sharing agreement would have seen the two blocs split control of the WZO and Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael-Jewish National Fund, swapping the leadership halfway through the five-year term, a WZO official told eJP. Rabbi Doron Perez, the chair of the religious Zionist World Mizrachi movement and the father of Capt. Daniel Perez, who was killed in the Oct. 7 attacks and whose remains were held captive by Hamas until earlier this month, would have been named WZO chair. Meir Cohen, a Knesset member of the Yesh Atid party, would serve as chair of KKL-JNF. After two and a half years, the WZO would be chaired by an as-yet-undecided representative of Yesh Atid, and KKL-JNF would be chaired by an as-yet-undecided representative of the Likud party.
Q&A
Beth Oppenheim, incoming CEO of the embattled HIAS: ‘This is an opportunity for us to showcase that we have survived’
After a decade during which HIAS’ refugee resettlement work boomed, the last two years have posed a major challenge to the immigration advocacy group. First, a budget discrepancy forced the group to cut 20% of its staff between February 2024 and January 2025. Then, President Donald Trump slashed refugee and foreign aid, canceling contracts with HIAS, the agency laid off hundreds of staff members and shuttered many of its international offices. And the White House has been cracking down on immigration, visa programs and asylum claims. This is the landscape that Beth Oppenheim will now navigate, having been named CEO of HIAS earlier this month.
Oppenheim sat down with eJewishPhilanthropy’s Jay Deitcher for a series of interviews to discuss her goals for the organization as well as how HIAS is maneuvering these tumultuous times.
JD: How are you weighing funding right now, when it comes to depending on government and philanthropy?
BO: We knew cuts would come. We just didn’t know the extent. One of the things that we were thinking through was, how do you create an operating model where you’re still doing good and you’re actually able to be nimble and not dependent on any one funder. It’s not even so much about the U.S. government, just that you don’t want to ever be dependent on any one funder. How do we build out our relationships with the Jewish community to make sure that we have a good mix of individual funders, private philanthropy, making sure that people understand the extent to which that the cuts have impacted HIAS?
JD: How do you respond to detractors who say HIAS is not a Jewish organization as it now primarily helps non-Jewish immigrants?
BO: I wouldn’t call [the person who said that] a HIAS detractor. We, like any organization, could do a better job of bringing people along [to show] how the identities of displaced people have changed, why that’s been the case and the fact that we are still helping Jews. That’s a pretty big misconception. We have helped thousands of Jewish Ukrainians extremely recently, including both in Europe as well as here in the United States.
DARE TO DO DIFFERENTLY
When crisis calls, collaboration answers: A new model for philanthropic response
“Following the devastating antisemitic attack in Boulder, Colo., on June 1, local Jewish organizations faced the familiar challenge of securing adequate crisis funding. The attack had shaken the community to its core, leaving physical damage, emotional trauma and urgent financial needs in its wake. But rather than engaging in the typical scramble for resources, these organizations chose a different path,” write Heidi Dormody, senior director of development at the Boulder JCC, and Shari Edelstein, a grant writer and member of the Boulder Jewish community, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy. “Following the devastating antisemitic attack in Boulder, Colo., on June 1, local Jewish organizations faced the familiar challenge of securing adequate crisis funding. The attack had shaken the community to its core, leaving physical damage, emotional trauma and urgent financial needs in its wake. But rather than engaging in the typical scramble for resources, these organizations chose a different path,” write Heidi Dormody, senior director of development at the Boulder JCC, and Shari Edelstein, a grant writer and member of the Boulder Jewish community, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.
A profound understanding: “When the needs exceeded available funds, in an extraordinary display of communal responsibility, every organization voluntarily reduced its respective funding request to ensure more equitable distribution. This wasn’t mandated by funders or imposed by external pressure. It was a choice, one which reflected a profound understanding that their fates were intertwined — that the strength of each organization depended on the health of the entire ecosystem. … The Boulder example suggests that when communities face their darkest moments, collaborative funding models not only distribute resources more effectively, but they also help rebuild the social fabric that tragedy threatens to tear apart.”
LOOKING AHEAD
From ‘Surge’ to strength: Rebuilding our community connection to Israel
“‘The Surge’ we’ve been tracking at Jewish Federations of North America … [has] been marked by emotional intensity and tangible impacts: increased connection to Israel, more time spent with other Jews, greater participation in communal programs and renewed interest in Jewish learning. It’s driven by a powerful mix of care, concern and complexity around Israel and its impacts on us,” write Anna Langer, vice president of North American Israel strategy for JFNA and acting executive director of the Israel Educational Travel Alliance, and Mimi Kravetz, JFNA’s chief impact and growth officer, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.
At a crossroads: “More than two years later, we face crucial questions: How can we retain, strengthen and deepen these enriched connections to Israel as the fog of war begins to lift? And how can we move forward with education and conversations that forge new and renewed relationships with Israel and Israelis to build the future we wish to see? … The Surge data tells us that the challenge isn’t disengagement: it’s how to hold space for a community that is both deeply connected and deeply divided, and how to give people the confidence to enter learning with all their questions. This moment demands action. So, what can we do now at this critical juncture?”
Worthy Reads
Something Earned, Not Conferred: In The Jerusalem Post, Rabbi Seth Farber notes that two of America’s most prominent, Israel-supporting rabbis — Rabbi Angela Buchdahl and Rabbi Elliot Cosgrove — are not recognized as rabbis by Israeli authorities. “This moment reminds us that Jewish representation in the world doesn’t always align with institutional authority. The Chief Rabbinate can issue certificates of recognition; the public square awards a different kind of legitimacy — the kind earned by courage, empathy, and clarity. To the average viewer, a rabbi defending Israel on television is not Orthodox, Conservative, or Reform. They are simply ‘a rabbi,’ a Jewish leader. And in that space, denominational boundaries disappear. What matters is not who conferred the ordination, but whether the voice speaks to the conscience.” [JPost]
Relationship Status: It’s Complicated: In the National Catholic Reporter, Rabbi Yehiel E. Poupko considers the past and future of Christian-Jewish relations in light of the 60th anniversary of the Nostra Aetate declaration. “The destruction of European Jewry in the very bosom of Christianity [during World War II] shook the foundation and efficacy of Christian faith. The Jewish return to sovereignty refuted the traditional Christian view of the Jewish people wandering homeless for rejecting Christianity. But this launched extreme end-times eschatologies, where the Jewish people are merely supporting players to a final Christian destiny, or obstacles to radical fundamentalist goals like those of Hamas. … In this decisive moment, what do the churches have to say to the Jewish people about their standing in our future?” [NationalCatholicReporter]
What Gives?: In The Chronicle of Philanthropy, philanthropic advisor Sofia Michelakis observes that, based on their scores on Forbes’ list of America’s 400 richest people, more than 90% of the most wealthy individuals have deployed less than 10% of their wealth through philanthropy. “I know many ultra-high-net-wealth individuals and families who would like to give more. So why don’t they just write bigger checks? Because as I’ve observed, and as organizations like the National Center for Family Philanthropy have documented, several hurdles related to time, decision making, and behavior stand in the way of giving more. … Fortunately, there’s a simple answer to this problem: Wealthy donors need to behave more like the Forbes 400 outliers. In turn, nonprofits contemplating strategies for reaching this group should consider how these barriers may be standing in the way of giving and what they can do to help knock them down.” [ChronicleofPhilanthropy]
Thoughts and Prayers: In the Jewish Journal, Tevi Troy reflects on the prayers — by his estimate, in the billions — recited by Jews over the past two years for the hostages in Gaza. “The sustaining of hope through prayer is often derided in Western liberal societies. But the hostages themselves have attested to the power of prayer in giving them not only hope, but agency. And that gave them a grasp on life itself. … Even as we prayed for the hostages, most people had little expectation that they would survive the horrors that Hamas had in store for them. I myself wondered whether these prayers would have any effectiveness, even as I dutifully said them, day in and day out, for two years. And while we mourn the 83 who did not make it, we must also celebrate the miracle that 168 of them have survived, an outcome no one would have imagined possible two years ago.” [JewishJournal]
