Your Daily Phil: World Jewish leaders call for unity, dialogue amid Israeli discord

What’s your price?

How we are failing our congregational educators and the future of North American Jewry

“In the many recent conversations lamenting the decline of synagogues, alarmist articles and panels issue dire warnings about the end of the synagogue era and North American Jewry as we know it. While I acknowledge the concern and validity of the less-than-ideal statistics, there are many successful synagogues experiencing a different story. They are thriving, robust, and yes, growing communities that are contending not with empty classrooms or pews, but instead with a lack of space to accommodate the families that walk through their doors. So rather than join the chorus of questions about what’s going wrong, I’d like to ask “what’s going right” in these communities? Why are certain congregations growing?” writes Micol Zimmerman Burkeman, director of the teaching impact fellowship at Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.



Engine of engagement: “While multiple variables account for a synagogue’s success, the one most responsible for a growing synagogue is the health and effectiveness of its congregational school. The majority of new members to congregations are families seeking a Jewish education for their children. Contrary to the enduring myth that congregational schools are a drain on the synagogue’s budget, they are in fact the very fountain of life that sustains it.”



Expectation without compensation: “Over the years, I have received many educator job descriptions with a request to share them with my network. As I reviewed the stack in my inbox this year, two concerning patterns emerged. The first was the sheer volume of duties expected of a congregational educator… The second and even more alarming pattern was the inadequate salaries for congregational educators relative to other leadership roles in the organization. Following the pages of job expectations and responsibilities were shockingly low salary ranges, described as ‘competitive,’ that were in no way proportional to the jobs they are expected to do and the value they bring.”



If not now, when?: “It is time to align the value we ascribe to congregational educators to the value they bring to our communities. It is time to match their valuation with their value added. It is time to make these roles worth the effort and excellence they require. It is time to ask what price you are willing to pay for the future of the Jewish community.”



