Your Daily Phil: With pride and precautions, communities ready for Hanukkah

Worthy Reads

Modern-Day Miracles: In an opinion piece in the Times of Israel, Rabbi Kenneth Brander, rosh yeshiva of Ohr Torah Stone, shares the new things he will be celebrating when he blesses his Hannukah candles this year. “This year, I am celebrating the miracle of solidarity. Grassroots efforts have popped up overnight like nothing Israel has ever seen. Meals have been distributed, people have been welcomed into homes, and thousands of reservists, 130% of those called up, have reported for duty… Our collective resolve in the face of the horrors is nothing short of miraculous, and a reminder of what we are capable of when we band together. And I am celebrating the miracle of heroism. In the face of the horrors of October 7th, so many heroes have risen to defend our brethren. I carry with me the memory of Ohr Torah Stone alumnus Elhanan Kalmanson z”l, who drove with his brother and nephew to Be’eri on the morning of October 7 on their own and managed to rescue dozens of victims. I am thinking of Aner Elyakim Shapiro z”l, who protected a packed public bomb shelter by throwing the hand grenades that terrorists had tossed inside back out and finally falling on the last one to absorb the impact to protect others… And I am celebrating this state, and what it means to live in the Jewish homeland in the 21st century. Even in the wake of the largest pogrom since the Holocaust, we cannot lose sight of our good fortune.” [TOI]

Lessons From Hanukkah: Arynne Wexler reveals in an opinion piece in Tablet why she generally hates Hannukah — at least as it is celebrated today — and why we should bring the holiday back to its roots, particularly during this turbulent time for world Jewry. “A minor holiday in Israel, Hanukkah is often the one holiday celebrated by secular Jews in the diaspora. This could be a great thing, except that this story of resilience and faith has been boiled down to a materialistic echo of Christmas. We’ve completely lost sight of its ikar, its essence… Above all, the story of the Maccabees is one of defiance and anti-assimilation. It’s about hard-as-nails Jews who fight for survival… The argument here is not that we should all be black hats; I myself am far from frum. But it is to contend that we like to convince ourselves it’s acceptable to give up on the very things that make us Jewish in order to survive… The victory of Hanukkah was rooted in the understanding that it takes standing up for the small things in order to protect the big ones. You can’t win a war if you don’t know who you are or give away pieces of yourself. We frequently take for granted what holds us together. This is the lesson of Hanukkah — and to drain this holiday of its real meaning is a tragedy.” [Tablet]

Take Your Time: In an opinion piece in the Jerusalem Post, Faith Leener and Rabbi Leon Morris write that the complexities of the world, like the complexities of Jewish texts, call for the opposite of the skimming, “too long, didn’t read” attitude prevalent today. “Now more than ever, we at Pardes are inspired by the art of Jewish debate, mahloket l’shem shamayim, often translated as ‘argument for the sake of heaven.’ Thoughtful, complex, and non-binary thinking requires us to read carefully and with a posture of openness to understanding another point of view. It is needed on campuses where young Jewish students feel unequipped in the face of growing antisemitism, it is needed on (or in response to) TikTok and Instagram where the majority of people under 25 get their news in 60-second segments — and it is needed in our own hearts, as we watch the news unfold all around us. We must acknowledge that long texts that carry complexity and layers are not written with the intent of being read in two-minute spurts with mundane distractions and digital notifications happening all around us.” [JPost]