Your Daily Phil: What are the makeup and needs of today’s Jewish families?

Good Wednesday morning.

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on Harvard University President Claudine Gay’s resignation. We feature an opinion piece by Dana Levinson Steiner about the concerns of young Jewish leaders in Latin America; and one by Yoni Heilman, written from the front lines of the ground offensive in Gaza. Also in this issue: Lt. Alex Hamilton, James and Marilyn Simons and Ann Gonski. We’ll start with a new study being conducted by Rosov Consulting on Jewish families.

With the Jewish family becoming increasingly diverse and Jewish identity increasingly fluid, a leading Jewish researcher is trying to figure out how the rich tapestry of Jewish family life is being woven today, reports Jay Deitcher for eJewishPhilanthropy.

“There are lots of assumptions about, ‘This is what it’s like as a person of color in the Jewish community. This is what it’s like for somebody who is economically challenged in the Jewish community,’” Alex Pomson, principal and managing director of Rosov Consulting, told eJP.

Funded by Crown Family Philanthropies, the Harold Grinspoon Foundation and the Jim Joseph Foundation and conducted by Rosov Consulting, the new study of Jewish families is qualitative, looking at the experiences and needs of diverse families within the Jewish community.

“We really want to better understand, [to] hear people’s voices, to hear their own lived realities at this moment,” Pomson said. “Where is the ‘Jewish’ in their lives, and to what extent is it in their lives, and in what ways do they understand what it means to be Jewish?”

The first part of the study is a literature review, which was released in November, and the second involves gathering information from 40 focus groups made up of 182 individuals from 45 states. Participants were recruited with the help of Jewish federations, Honeymoon Israel, 18Doors, Keshet and PJ Library. Interim findings will be released next month, with the full study being published in early summer 2024.

