Your Daily Phil: War inspires unprecedented volunteering, charitable giving in Israel — study

A new Hebrew University study tracking unprecedented volunteer efforts and charitable donations in Israel.

A new study by Hebrew University’s Center for the Study of Civil Society and Philanthropy has found that roughly half of all Israeli adults have taken part in volunteering efforts following the Oct. 7 attacks. This comes alongside an unprecedented amount of charitable giving, primarily from large numbers of small donors, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross.

“This is a mega event for civil society in Israel,” Michal Almog-Bar, the head of the Hebrew University center, told eJP this week. “This is even in comparison to other crisis situations. This is very different. For example, we had our first survey of volunteering. We came up with the number that 50% of the Israeli (adult) population is volunteering.”

That figure is made more impressive by the fact that it does not include the more than 360,000 people who have been called up for reserve duty and when considering that hundreds of thousands of people in Israel currently require that help and are thus not necessarily able to volunteer.

In recent years, the large donations by a small number of high-net-worth individuals have almost always eclipsed the smaller donations from larger numbers of less wealthy people. This has been the case with the unprecedented amount of money that has been raised in the U.S. for Israel since the outbreak of the war, with major donors making up the majority of the money raised. (See: Michael Bloomberg pledging $44 million to Magen David Adom, matching the same amount raised by nearly 34,000 smaller donors.)

“In a normal period, that’s what we see here [in Israel] as well. But since the war, we see that most of the money… is coming from lots of different sources,” Almog-Bar said. “There were some big donations, but a lot of the money was for a few hundred shekels.”

The volunteers and donations have also come from all parts of Israeli society, she said, something else that has never been seen before. “The philanthropy and volunteering was seen in every sector of Israeli society: Haredi, religious, secular, Arab, Bedouin, Druze, Christian,” she said. “That is different from every other crisis. Even if the sectors did not volunteer equally, they all did it.”

