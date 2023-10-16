Your Daily Phil: USC Shoah Foundation to collect testimonies of Oct. 7 victims

Good Monday morning.

Harvard University donors pushing for the institution to take a stronger stance in solidarity with Israel, and a rally in support of Israel in Los Angeles. We feature an opinion piece from Zachary Goldberger on how American Jewish teens are navigating the war. We'll start with the University of Southern California Shoah Foundation collecting testimonies of victims of the Oct. 7 massacres.

The organization created to record and gather the testimonies of Holocaust survivors is now working to do the same for the victims of last Saturday’s massacres in southern Israel, the executive director of the organization told eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross.

This effort, which will be a major undertaking for the organization for the coming months and years, is part of a new push by the University of Southern California Shoah Foundation to focus not only on preserving the history of the Holocaust but on combating contemporary antisemitism.

“The Hamas-led attacks near the border are a clear case of antisemitic terror,” USC Shoah Foundation CEO Robert Williams told eJP. “And we want to try to obtain testimonies now because there’s a strong need to allow the victims to voice their anger and frustration.”

Collecting the testimonies from survivors of the massacres in Israeli towns near the Gaza border and the Tribe of Nova music festival will not just preserve their experiences for later study but also keep the memories of the victims alive for the near future.

“I think the American public is going to forget this terror quickly,” he said.

Williams lamented that his organization, which was created to collect the experiences of Holocaust survivors, was now having to collect the experience of more Jews murdered in antisemitic attacks. “It’s very unsettling. It’s horrifying, it’s absolutely horrifying,” he said.

