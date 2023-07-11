Your Daily Phil: UJA-Fed. of NY gets new leaders + President Herzog’s new dialogue initiative

Worthy Reads

Our Cousins Across the Ocean: For the Israeli newspaper Israel Hayom, reporter Eli Barak sets off to New York to discover American Judaism, finding things that amaze and horrify him. “About 150 years ago, the Jewish People split in two directions – one (and as mentioned, a very small part at first) chose to go east to Palestine, and another chose to travel west to America. The first question that arises is to what extent will these two communities, which today constitute the main sectors of the Jewish people, continue to be connected in future generations. And the second question is: evolution, as we know, believes in the mechanism of natural selection. The successful part in terms of survivability and culture continues on and survives, while those who don’t – don’t. Will natural selection wipe out one of the major currents of Judaism today?” [IsraelHayom]



Getting Better But Still Not Good: In The Chronicle of Philanthropy, Sara Herschander reports on how the current economic uncertainty, despite some financial improvements, is still affecting nonprofits. “Nonprofits are still struggling to recruit workers and are being hit with higher-than-normal prices, despite signs that inflation is easing and the labor market is cooling down. Mixed economic signals, which have puzzled economists, have left nonprofits on edge over the possibility of a recession… At times when the future seems uncertain, ‘do not take your donors and your funding sources for granted,’ says Brian Kearns, a partner at UHY who specializes in nonprofit finances. He recommends that nonprofits work to strengthen relationships with donors to make sure they’ll still be there if the economy sours.” [ChronicleofPhilanthropy]



Watching More Than 1,000 People Per Day: In the Pittsburgh Jewish Chronicle, David Rullo reports on the additional security efforts being deployed in the city in light of the ongoing trial of the Tree of Life synagogue shooting. “The Secure Community Network has set up a temporary command post down the hall from Shawn Brokos, security director for the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh. A rotating team has been scouring the dark web for activities or phrases that might pose a threat to the community. Of particular interest are phrases that refer to the trial, Tree of Life, or other terms that might relate to Pittsburgh… SCN National Security Director Brad Orsini — who formerly served as the director of community security for Pittsburgh’s Federation — noted that the organization monitors between 1,000 and 1,200 people of interest every day. ‘We’re happy to share that number,’ he said, ‘because I think it’s important. These are real numbers. These are real people. This is actionable intelligence that we’re monitoring and feeding back out to security directors and law enforcement, just to make sure everybody’s connected.’” [JewishChronicle]