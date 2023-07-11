Your Daily Phil: UJA-Fed. of NY gets new leaders + President Herzog’s new dialogue initiative
Ed. note: We are excited to welcome Haley Cohen on board as a news reporter; she comes to us after stints with The Jerusalem Post and The Forward. We would also like to take this opportunity to bid farewell to and express our deepest appreciation for Dan Brown, the founder of eJewishPhilanthropy, who is enjoying a much-deserved retirement.
In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on a new initiative by Israeli President Isaac Herzog to encourage dialogue in Israeli society, and feature an op-ed from Michelle Friedman. We’ll start with the appointment of Linda Mirels and Marc Rowan to the leadership of UJA-Federation of New York.
The two newly tapped lay leaders of UJA-Federation of New York — President Linda Mirels and Board Chair Marc Rowan — bring deep experience in the fight against antisemitism as they step into their posts amid skyrocketing rates of anti-Jewish incidents, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Haley Cohen.
“I’ve worked shoulder to shoulder with UJA’s dedicated staff and nonprofit partners for years and have seen their tireless work on behalf of our community,” Mirels, a former board chair of the charity, said in a statement. “Now, in the face of rising antisemitism, we are uniquely positioned with our expertise and resources to respond.”
Rowan, the CEO of the private equity fund Apollo Management, has made combating antisemitism a priority and was a founding supporter of UJA’s Community Security Initiative, created by UJA and the Jewish Community Relations Council of New York.
Mirels and Rowan, who previously held the top volunteer positions in the organization, succeeded outgoing President Amy Bressman and Board Chair David Moore, whose three-year terms expired at the end of last month.
Eric Goldstein, UJA-Federation’s CEO, expressed eagerness to work with Mirels and Rowan. “Having had the privilege of working with Linda when she previously served as UJA chair from ?2013 to 2016, I’ve seen firsthand how she approaches every issue with intellectual rigor, a willingness to respectfully hear all sides, and singular vision,” Goldstein said in a statement. “Marc’s exceptional commitment to the Jewish community and our neighbors, combined with his renowned business leadership, will amplify UJA’s work around the world.”
Can’t we get along?
Israeli president launches new dialogue project to get country out of current ‘nosedive’
In April, Israeli President Isaac Herzog launched a new initiative, Kol Ha’am, to address growing tensions between Israel and Diaspora Jewry. Now, he is looking inward with a new program meant to mend the expanding rifts within Israel itself. “If we can only know how to prepare the infrastructure that will allow us to meet with each other, talk with and listen to each other, we will be able to exit this nosedive into which we have fallen, and to build up the country for generations to come,” Herzog said in a speech at a launch event for the new program at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem yesterday, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross.
Get to the people: This five-year program will be done in partnership with the Israel Association of Community Centers, a government body that runs a network of community centers – commonly known by the Hebrew acronym Matnas, standing for Culture, Youth and Sport Centers – throughout the country. “[The president] doesn’t have the ability to reach everyone, so we are using our partnership with the matnasim,” Adaya Leibovitch, director of the President’s Office, who is spearheading the effort, told eJP. “They can reach different populations, in different areas and of different ages.”
Starts at home: Leibovitch explained that this initiative is “inward facing,” looking to address divisions and rifts within Israeli society, whereas Herzog’s “Kol Ha’am,” which he launched in April, is more outward facing, looking to bring Jews and Israelis in the Diaspora closer to Israel and vice versa. The “Dialogue in the Community” program will include “hundreds of initiatives, events, and meetings to encourage respectful dialogue within and between communities” over the next five years, the president’s office said in a statement.
Embracing difference
The benefits of inclusive camp
“In today’s society, inclusivity is becoming increasingly important. Creating an inclusive environment in all aspects of life, including recreational activities, has a profound impact on individuals with disabilities and the community at large. One such remarkable setting where inclusivity thrives is an inclusive camp. These camps foster an environment that welcomes both disabled and non-disabled campers, providing unique and transformative experiences for all participants,” writes Michelle Friedman, board chair of Keshet in Chicago, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.
Integrated, not segregated: “In the last few years while serving on the board of Keshet, I have seen a very different kind of camp experience… Keshet supports children and young adult campers in day and overnight camp, offering them full inclusion with their non-disabled peers. This means that kids with disabilities are in groups and bunks with their non-disabled peers; they participate in all activities alongside their non-disabled peers; and they have all the same opportunities. Kids with disabilities are not segregated, but fully integrated into camp life.”
Good for all: “Inclusive camps have immeasurable benefits for both disabled and non-disabled campers. By embracing diversity and breaking down barriers, these camps foster empathy, self-confidence, social skills, personal growth and a commitment to inclusivity. The transformative experiences gained at inclusive camps have a lasting impact on individuals’ lives, promoting understanding and acceptance beyond the camp setting. As we strive towards a more inclusive society, inclusive camps stand as powerful examples of what can be achieved when individuals of all abilities come together, supporting and empowering one another.”
