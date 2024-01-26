Your Daily Phil: The stuffed dog helping kids through trauma

Good Friday morning.

For less-distracted reading over the weekend, browse this week’s edition of The Weekly Print, a curated print-friendly PDF featuring a selection of recent eJewishPhilanthropy, Jewish Insider and The Circuit stories, including: Seed the Dream president: As we remember the 6 million killed in the Holocaust, let’s not forget the 245,000 living survivors; Aiming to succeed Elissa Slotkin, Curtis Hertel mirrors her pragmatic sensibilities; Inside the army unit that handles the humanitarian needs of Gaza civilians; Jewish Washingtonians gather at Qatari Embassy to push for hostage release. Print the latest edition here.

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on a new educational tool kit to raise awareness about the Israeli hostages in Gaza and an International Holocaust Remembrance Day gathering with speakers from Arab civil society. We feature an opinion piece from Deborah Barer about the how to address unmet needs of the Jewish families with young children. Also in this newsletter: Rabbi Ari Berman, Rabbi Jonah Steinberg and Carol Ann Schwartz. We’ll start with an Israeli-developed trauma therapy that is being used to help children around the world. Shabbat shalom!

Valentina Liechtenstein was first introduced to the plush dog called Hibuki as a preschool teacher working in the southern Israeli town of Sderot. She didn’t think much of the stuffed toy with elongated arms and sad eyes — until it made its way back into her life a few years later in 2014, when her then-5-year-old daughter, Maayan, suffered post-traumatic stress disorder as a result of that summer’s Gaza war, Operation Protective Edge, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Haley Cohen.

“My daughter was stuttering, throwing up, her whole body was responding [during the war in 2014],” Liechtenstein, 46, told eJP, recalling that she was connected to Dr. Flora Mor, a psychologist with the American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee’s (JDC) who helped develop the therapy dog Hibuki — a riff of the Hebrew word for “hug,” hibuk — specifically for children in the Gaza-border region. Mor continues to run the program during various crises in Israel, along with other programs at JDC related to children’s well-being and development around the world.

“Hibuki became a member of the family,” Liechtenstein said. “I saw within two weeks how she stopped shaking, stopped bedwetting.”

The effects of Hibuki were so beneficial to Maayan in 2014 that when Hamas infiltrated Israel on Oct. 7, Liechtenstein immediately pulled the little brown-and-white dog with the floppy ears out of storage. “Now, in the current war, Maayan [who is now 14] told us that she always thought she was taking care of Hibuki, but she realized Hibuki was helping her take care of herself,” she said.

Since the start of the war against Hamas, therapists have used Hibuki dolls to treat more than 1,200 children in Israel.

Halfway around the world, Hibuki has provided similar comfort to Ukrainian refugee children who have endured an entirely different war. Valerie Khaytina, chief external officer at Hebrew Public — a charter school network in New York —has led the initiative to incorporate Hibuki into the curriculum for children who fled their homes when Russia invaded nearly two years ago and have since enrolled in Hebrew Public, with help from a grant from the UJA-Federation of New York.

The first child who used Hibuki at Hebrew Public — a then-4-year-old Ukrainian refugee named Svyatik — wouldn’t let go of his mom’s hand during drop-off, Khaytina recalled. “He wouldn’t nap. He was constantly in trauma. A child in trauma can’t stay in the present or look to the future, all they can think about is the past and the war,” Khaytina continued. “Physically he was in the U.S. but he was only talking about war and his house in Ukraine. He was drawing pictures of explosions.”

“After Inna worked with him for three sessions, he was already napping with Hibuki. After five sessions, he was letting go, making friends and being present. [Hibuki] did wonders,” Khaytina said of the pilot program. “I am not a mental health person, but as an observer I have learned what this therapy can do for kids.”

Read the full report here.