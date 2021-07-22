Your Daily Phil: The Israeli startup that eases seniors’ loneliness + With $100 million in funding, One Happy Camper ups grant-making

INSPIRATION

Being a Jewish educator: Is it a career or a calling?

“This week CASJE (Collaborative for Applied Studies in Jewish Education) begins to release findings from its ‘Career Trajectories of Jewish Educators Study,’ writes Arielle Levites, managing director of CASJE, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.

Titles are everything: “The title of the study is not accidental. A key decision that framed the study design and research was to characterize work in Jewish education as a career… ‘Beginning with the work of Bellah and his colleagues, in their landmark study Habits of the Heart, sociologists have distinguished people’s relationships to their work as jobs, careers and callings.’ Put succinctly: A job is something one does to pay the bills; a career involves a commitment to professional growth and advancement within one’s field of work; and a calling is work related to one’s larger sense of purpose.”

Mission and meaning: “CASJE’s study found that those who launch a career in Jewish education are highly mission-driven: they share a love of Jewish learning and a commitment to helping others. They seek work that is meaningful and provides fulfillment. This sense of mission and quest for meaning can sustain educators when their work or workplace environments are especially challenging.”

All is not a bed of roses: “[O]ur study found that Jewish educators are highly mission-driven and care about the work and the communities they serve. Yet, as the reports and briefs we will release over the next few weeks show, Jewish educators are also overall dissatisfied with their compensation, supervision, and opportunities for advancement. They report inadequate access to high-quality professional development. And, increasingly, the professional learning offered to them emphasizes the affective and relational over content and skills to effectively do their work.”

PROFESSIONAL DEVELOPMENT

The GENERATE Fellowship: A fellowship for early career teen engagement professionals

Teen educators at an event hosted by The Jewish Education Project in January 2020; courtesy

“Teens today are holding multiple tensions. On the one hand, teens are hopeful. For the first time in over sixteen months they are able to engage in activities indicative of normal teen development, like hanging out with friends in person, attending experiential opportunities like summer camp, and engaging in lifecycle moments like birthdays and graduations,” writes Jodie Goldberg, director of the GENERATE Fellowship, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.

On the front lines: “Even with the return to a more normal environment, however, some teens continue to face challenges. The trauma of the past year is still present and will continue to affect their social and emotional well-being into the future. Teen engagement professionals have been and will continue to be on the front lines designing and executing opportunities that meet the needs of their teens on an ongoing basis. As we re-envision a post-COVID reality in our learning environments, we must support teen engagement professionals, especially those new to the field, to understand the challenges of teens today, to recognize the tensions that arise in their professional roles, and to feel equipped to serve as mentors for their teens now and in the future.”

New fellowship: “Generously funded by the Jim Joseph Foundation… the GENERATE fellowship is a one-year fellowship experience to provide early career teen engagement professionals with the tools, skills and knowledge to become better mentors for their teens. In its pilot year, as the FindYourSummer.org Ambassadors program, the fellowship featured a six session arc of learning based on understanding Generation Z and how they see the world, combined with a 1:1 mentorship program for teen professionals in the New York area. Participants shared that they became more aware of the issues teens face today and ways to best support them and that their 1:1 mentoring helped them become stronger mentors for their teens.”

