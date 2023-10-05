Your Daily Phil: The end of BDS resolutions on campus

Good Thursday morning!

In today's edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on the decline of BDS resolutions on college campuses and rise of new anti-Israel activities

The Anti-Defamation League and billionaire Elon Musk appeared to reach a rapprochement yesterday, as the organization announced it would again advertise with his social media platform, X, ending a weekslong feud, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross.

Last month, Musk threatened to sue the ADL for defamation, blaming it for costing the company billions of dollars in lost advertising revenue. He also brought attention to a campaign on X, which was started by antisemitic groups, to “ban the ADL.” The ADL, which had reported on a significant rise in antisemitic content on X, denied leading such a boycott campaign and criticized Musk for taking part in the campaign, which it said was being led by “antisemites, white supremacists, conspiracy theorists and other trolls.” The ADL also said it would no longer advertise on the platform.

The ADL released a statement on Wednesday stating: “We appreciate X’s stated intent over the last few weeks to address antisemitism and hate on the platform.” It added that “more needs to be done” and that it would continue to praise X when it took steps against antisemitism and criticize it when it failed to do so.

The organization said it would again advertise on the platform. “To be clear, any allegation that ADL has somehow orchestrated a boycott of X or caused billions of dollars of losses to the company or is ‘pulling the strings’ for other advertisers is false,” it wrote. “Indeed, we ourselves were advertising on the platform until the anti-ADL attacks began a few weeks ago. We now are preparing to do so again to bring our important message on fighting hate to X and its users.”

Musk responded to the ADL’s statement, with apparent sarcasm, writing on X: “Thank you for clarifying that you support advertising on X.”

It was not immediately clear if the ADL’s statement indicated that Musk was abandoning his plans to sue the organization.