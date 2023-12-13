Your Daily Phil: The 10/7 Project begins to take shape

Good Wednesday morning.

In today's edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on a new course on antisemitism and the law taught by former World Jewish Congress General Counsel Menachem Rosensaft, and feature an opinion piece by Andrés Spokoiny about a new resource aid for funders making donation decisions in a time of uncertainty. Also in this newsletter: Rabbi Morey Schwartz, Michael Rapaport and Maria Erlitz. We'll start with an update on the rollout of The 10/7 Project. Happy Hanukkah!

The 10/7 Project, a new joint initiative by five large American Jewish groups to press Israel’s case in Congress and monitor press coverage of the war between Israel and Hamas, will be run by three public affairs consulting firms from across the political spectrum. The project is beginning with the launch of a daily newsletter, followed by broader communications-related efforts, those involved told eJewishPhilanthropy’s Haley Cohen.

The 10/7 Project was announced last week by the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, Jewish Federations of North America, Anti-Defamation League, the American Israel Public Affairs Committee and American Jewish Committee. It will be run by the political and public relations consultants SKDK, OnMessage Public Strategies and CKR Solutions.

“The 10/7 Project is committed to promoting continued bipartisan support for Israel by pushing for accurate and complete coverage of the Israel-Hamas war,” Josh Isay, executive director of the project and the former CEO of SKDK, told eJP.

Ted Deutch, CEO of AJC and a former Democratic congressman from South Florida, stressed the nonpartisan nature of the project. “[It] puts politics aside to come together to ensure the facts are getting out there as Israel defends itself,” he told eJP. “This is not a political effort. The 10/7 Project is focused only on ensuring that the facts get out there. It’s about support for Israel,” he said, noting that it does not endorse or oppose any candidates for public office.

Since its launch on Dec. 5, The 10/7 Project has started distributing a daily newsletter for journalists called “The 10/7 Project Daybook,” featuring links to articles — mostly from American and Israeli outlets — about the war and rising antisemitism.

Isay declined to say how many people have so far signed up for the newsletter, but told eJP that there are “far more subscribers to The 10/7 Project Daybook than we anticipated we would have at this early stage.”

