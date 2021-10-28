Your Daily Phil: Sharsheret on Breast Cancer Awareness Month + A cookbook by Jews of Color

STRONGER THAN EVER

Responding to antisemitism by growing community, deepening commitments and building coalitions

eJP

“In these polarized times, discourse over how best to confront antisemitism has often been visceral and sometimes taken on hyperbolic tones. At Reconstructing Judaism, we believe there are several steps toward a vigorous and constructive fight against rising antisemitism,” writes Rabbi Deborah Waxman, president and CEO of Reconstructing Judaism, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.

Coalition-building: “The fight against antisemitism is not a fight that Jews can win on our own. We must build effective coalitions, both within and beyond the Jewish community. Internally, we must work on the broadest coalitions that presume that all Jews vehemently oppose antisemitism and seek conditions for Jews to flourish, and that do not draw red lines legitimating particular expressions of Jewish peoplehood… From a pragmatic minimum, we must show up for others. From an ethical maximum, these relationships must not be transactional: they should be expressions of shared commitments and real relationships. Only then can we call allies out if and when they do not show up for us.”

Bolstering democratic institutions. “Fundamentally, we believe the best possible path to combat antisemitism and foster the flourishing of Jews and Jewish community is robust democracy, where pluralism is celebrated and minorities protected. We call on all individuals to defend democratic institutions, from protecting and using the franchise to supporting a free press and beyond, and to reinvigorate pluralism, seeking out and learning about individuals and communities who are different from us and building community together.”

Read the full piece here.

R&D AS A STRATEGY

Jewish wisdom and strategic decision-making amid changing times

Courtesy

“A persistent challenge in grantmaking work — especially these past two years — is to determine how and when should we stay firm and how and when should we be flexible amid constantly changing circumstances,” writes Josh Miller, chief program officer of the Jim Joseph Foundation, an an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.

Middot / character traits: “In recent years, my chevrutah (study partner) and I have enjoyed studying musar — a body of Jewish thought focused on human character development and the many middot, or character traits, an individual can cultivate throughout their lifetime. Menachem Mendel Lefin of Satanov dedicates an entire chapter of his book Cheshbon HaNefesh (1808) to the middah of charitzut, decisiveness. He states, ‘All your acts should be preceded by deliberation; when you have reached a decision, act without hesitation.’ This important advice is meant to empower the learner to avoid the pitfalls of decision paralysis, inviting them to develop plans and stick with them. But like many teachings in musar (and in life) there are equally compelling lessons that stand in opposition to Lefin’s teachings. One Talmudic source, in Taanit 20b, explains that a person should be rach k’kaneh, ‘soft like a reed, not be stiff like a cedar.’ This text teaches that we need to bend our plans when new information challenges our assumptions.”

Persistent challenge: “So which is it? Be decisive or be flexible? Navigating paradoxes like this are at the core of musarpractice — acknowledging contradictory truths and becoming adept at knowing when to rely on one or the other. Contemporary leadership theorists also explore this same notion using the language of ‘polarity thinking.’ At the Jim Joseph Foundation, we navigate these dynamics as we continuously shape, implement and reflect on the foundation’s grantmaking strategy.”

Read the full piece here.